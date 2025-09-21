More citizens show excitement over President Ali’s city revival plan

Citizens of Guyana are buzzing with anticipation and excitement over Guyana’s city revival plan as the government continues to work tirelessly to return Georgetown to its original ‘garden city’ state.

At a media conference last Tuesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced plans to transform Georgetown into a sustainable, modern capital while preserving its unique heritage and identity.

According to the head of state, the flagship undertaking includes the modernisation of the Stabroek Market with a waterfront feature, rehabilitation of historic landmarks, establishment of a new museum and a training hub and the upgrading of drainage systems.

Anderson Seetram, city resident

Anderson Seetram told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday that he is excited about the initiative. Seetram said he has been residing in the city for a long time, and the change he is witnessing now is extraordinary.

“[President] Irfaan has promised to take the city in full control and bring it back to the garden city. I believe [him] because he has a vision and I believe he will do it,” Anderson exclaimed.

As a student of the Institute of Academic Excellence, Lasana Daniels believes that the initiative will be good for Guyana, not only in enhancing its beauty, but he is optimistic that it will boost Guyana’s tourism.

Lasana Daniels shares his thoughts on the city revival plan

“As you can see on the streets, sometimes it is not always the cleanest. But this brings a new start to our country and encourages us to keep our surroundings clean. No more littering,” Daniels shared.

Another resident, Zidhan Wray, said that although there are still a lot of things to be done around the country, he strongly believes that it is a good initiative. He noted that the revival plan is timely.

Zidhan Wray, city resident

Owen Marks explained that President Ali’s promise to restore the beauty of Georgetown is a good initiative. Marks said the move will help boost Guyana’s tourism industry while simultaneously providing citizens with a sense of security during this process.

Owen Marks, a resident