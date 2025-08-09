More farmlands, infrastructure development, and a wharf on the horizon for Region Six – VP Jagdeo

Vice-President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, outlined a comprehensive plan for Region Six residents over the next five years, emphasising benefits such as increased farmlands, a wharf, infrastructure development, and job opportunities.

Speaking at a public meeting in Corriverton on Friday, Dr Jagdeo said that the expansion of thousands of acres of land in the region will generate jobs, boosting the agriculture industry.

The construction of high-level, Hope-like canals will open up 30,000 acres for new farmers.

Elaborating on the plans, Dr Jagdeo said:

“We intend to build the road from Moleson Creek to Orealla to open up more lands and transform all of these lands into agriculture…About 100,000 acres of land right here, generating jobs, doing agro-processing and maybe building a wharf to ship right out from the Corentyne. This is about better-paying jobs for people in their communities.”

Infrastructure development is set to expand, with ongoing work on a highway that will enhance transportation and regional connectivity.

“We are spending over US$500 million to build the four-lane highway from Moleson Creek to New Amsterdam…The project has already started. Within two and a half years, you will be able to drive here…” he stated.

He noted that residents will have access to a toll-free and smoother route over the Berbice River.

A modern stadium is under construction at Palmyra, with additional sporting facilities planned to support youth engagement in the region.

The training facility at Port Mourant will offer more opportunities for young people, helping uplift their lives and prepare them for jobs in the hospitality sector.

“This is what will happen in the next term. We will invest more in people…You know that once the People’s Progressive Party says it will do it, then it will be done”, he affirmed.

In the next term, a PPP/C government will increase the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant.

It will introduce a transportation cash grant for students, providing much-needed financial relief to parents.

Additionally, a nutrition plan will be implemented through the National School Feeding Programme for every school-aged child.

In the health sector, Dr Jagdeo mentioned, “We will have to find the best health specialists and health personnel to man the new hospitals that we are building. Because we need 6,000 people to work in the 12 hospitals.”

Shifting focus to housing, he emphasised that every eligible Guyanese citizen will receive a house lot.

Dr Jagdeo said they will get support available for homeowners to assist in their construction journey.

Every community will benefit from the installation of streetlights and security cameras.

Each of the 125 playgrounds in the region will have proper lighting and relevant amenities to ensure residents have a safe place for recreational activities.

In addition, families will receive extra disposable income through various cash grants, such as old-age pensions and public assistance.

Special loans will also be available for small business owners across the country.