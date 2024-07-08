More Guyanese undergoing oil development training

Twenty-five technical personnel from the Ministry of Natural Resources are participating in oil development training through an Overseas Seminar which started on Monday.

The session is being held at the Guyana Forestry Commission’s Complex in Kingston, Georgetown, and will run for three weeks, concluding on July 28.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat speaks at the opening of the Overseas Seminar on Oil Development in Guyana

The Ministry of Natural Resources, the Chinese Embassy, CNOOC Guyana, and the Development and Research Centre of China Geological Services are collaborating on the initiative.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, underscored the importance of capacity-building in the oil and gas sector.

“One of the main tasks was to ensure that we build capacity, especially with regard to the management and regulating of the oil and gas sector. We must build it fast because oil and gas is new to all of us, and at the pace at which it is developing, it is essential that we develop our human resources at the same time,” the minister stressed.

He added that the training will equip participants with the knowledge to address global climate change and promote environmental sustainability.

Minister Bharrat encouraged participants to utilise the skills and knowledge they will gain from the course to stay abreast of the sector’s rapid developments and contribute to the country’s transformation.

“What we need to do is shift our focus heavily on gas utilisation and monetisation and development of our gas resources,” he proffered.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan delivers remarks

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, highlighted that the training is the second of five bilateral courses planned for Guyana in 2024.

She emphasised the necessity of collaboration to support Guyana’s rapid development and strengthen the framework of the oil and gas sector.

“The oil and gas industry is critical to Guyana’s economic transformation and social development. One of the objectives of this seminar is to share management experiences and technology with Guyana to help reduce the negative impact of fossil energy development,”the ambassador said.

Participants are expected to travel to China for further training following the seminar.

Some of the technical staff from the Ministry of Natural Resources undergoing training

