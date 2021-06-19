More help for flood-hit Kwakwani – Ministers tell residents

Government has assured residents of Kwakwani, Region Ten that feasible strategies are being put in place to effectively address the flooding there.

On Friday, Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, met residents of the logging community.

Minster of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha interacts with these residents

Kwakwani is among the worst-hit flooded communities, with several homes completely inundated.

Minister Edghill said more food hampers will be sent to the area as early as Saturday, as Government continues to work in the best interest of over 300 impacted communities.

“Tomorrow the US Embassy and the Central Islamic Organisation, along with Food for the Poor, will be coming to Kwakwani with about 250 hampers to help people as well.”

Minister Edghill visited the district where he had a first-hand experience of the devastating flood earlier this month. Hundreds of hampers were also delivered during that outreach.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill listens to the concerns of residents.

Today, the Barama Company Limited contributed 140 protein-based hampers.

Additionally, the Natural Resources Minister said the visit to the community is testimony of the Government’s commitment to meeting with citizens at the grassroot levels, despite the challenges.

“As a Government, we will work with you to ensure that people are restored to their former state, that you go back to your farm land, that you go back to your logging concession.

That you go back to your mining activity, that you go back to work so you can provide for your family. We are committed to that,” Minister Bharrat added.

Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat engages residents during Kwakwani meeting.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister said the Government’s task is to ensure everyone is provided with the necessities, which would help to stabilise the situation until the water recedes.

“The immediate task of our Government now is to ensure a few things: that our people have food to eat, that we drain the water off the lands as quickly as possible, that our people are provided with medical facilities and pure water.”

Also stressing the importance of Agriculture, Minister Mustapha assured the affected farmers, that the PPP/C Government will render support to get them back on their feet.

“Rest assured that the Government will ensure that each and every farmer who have lost their crop or lost their livelihood, we will restore it and give you help for you to get up back again,” the Minister said.

The Ministers urged the residents to practise all COVID-19 measures and to disregard all negative comments about the vaccines and get immunised.

Several Cabinet members have already visited Kwakwani on separate occasions. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips have also conducted assessments in the area.