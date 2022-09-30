More jobs for Region Two as new BPO location opens

− Dr Singh says gov’t will continue to promote the telecoms sector

Government on Friday recommitted to the development of the telecommunications sector, facilitating the opening of a second location for Express International Inc, this time in Region Two.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh said government’s investments in the sector’s development remains evident.

He said the centre is only one aspect of government’s investment in the region, making reference to the installation of various fibre optic cables in the county, noting that the environment for rapid private investments in telecommunications stems from the liberalisation of the sector.

Minister Singh said over 1,000 persons are currently employed in the BPO sector, a direct result of government’s confidence and investment in telecoms.

Express International Inc opened a second location in Essequibo

“Good quality jobs must be created everywhere, across the length and breadth of Guyana. Our commitment is to continue to create the conditions to see new jobs and new types of jobs established in all the regions of our country,” he stated.

Express International Inc opened its first location in Georgetown in 2013, opening some 350 jobs for persons living in the capital city. The company’s CEO, Ken Deocharran, said his vision encompasses an environment conducive to upward mobility in the sector.

“We are set out to build a sustainable workforce. My goal is to build an environment where employees will be able to achieve their goals, and create an opportunity for growth within,”Deocharran explained.

Some 13 persons from various communities in Essequibo are currently employed at the new location, with more persons expected to join in the coming months.

Mayor of Anna Regina, Rajendra Prahbulall, Chief Investment Officer of GO-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop and Regional Chairman Vilma DaSilva were also present at the launch.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

