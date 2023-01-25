More measures being explored to ensure smooth relocation process for Cameron Dam informal settlers

The Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority will be exploring some new measures, which will aid 42 families of Cameron Dam, West Bank Demerara in their relocation process.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, the 42 families were re-engaged during an outreach, which was led by Minister of Housing and Water, the Hon. Collin Croal and Community Development Director, Mr. Gladwin Charles. The agency’s Community Development Department holds direct responsibility for the relocation and regularization of informal settlers.

Minister of Housing and Water, the Hon. Collin Croal

During the meeting, Minister Croal explained to the families that they will be able to benefit from the Government’s Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy programme, as well as, the Home Construction Assistance Facility. Under the first programme families can receive cement and steel to advance the foundation of their new home, while under the second initiative, for those interested in building their homes this can be facilitated through a loan from a commercial bank and construction will be supervised by the Ministry. Additionally, the Ministry will be offering support to families who are interested in having their existing structures relocated to their new house lots.

Already the 42 families have been allocated residential lots at the Lust-en-Rust housing scheme and have commenced payment for same. In total, 46 families have been occupying Cameron Dam which is a reserve between Canals No. 1 and 2.

Also, during Monday’s outreach the representatives from the New Building Society were facilitating interviews for persons interested in securing a loan.

The Ministry first engaged Cameron Dam residents back in September 2022, where residents were told of plans to have them relocated. Forty-two of those families readily took up the Ministry’s offer for legitimate residential lots, two are in the process of finalizing their allocation and two other families were found to have been previously allocated.

Monday’s meeting is a result of His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s direct intervention, as residents reached out to him during his recent outreach to Region 3.

