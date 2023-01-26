More than $100M invested in Region Seven for 2022

– Kamarang residents benefitting from $45M water system

The government has invested over $100 million in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) for 2022, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai has disclosed.

Minister Sukhai during the 2023 budget debate on Wednesday, informed the National Assembly that over 700 residents of Kamarang, a community nestled in Upper Mazaruni, are now benefitting from quality potable water.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai during the budget debate on Wednesday

“Residents of Kamarang…are benefitting from a $45 million water system funded by the PPP/C government … even when the APNU was in office, there were constant complaints by the residents of Kamarang about the poor supply of water…we have corrected that” Minister Sukhai highlighted.

Jawalla, another Upper Mazaruni village is set to benefit from quality water as new wells are being drilled to the tune of $40 million.

Minister Sukhai said, “This investment is not only in the water sector but it also extends, as I said… to education, health, infrastructure, social services .and pension, to the village economies of the indigenous villages and into the hinterland communities.”

Meanwhile, the minister pointed to the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships which are also benefitting Amerindian youths.

Youths have also benefitted from training programmes in several skillsets through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

ICT Connectivity plays a crucial role in Guyana’s transformation and Amerindians are not being left behind.

Since the PPP/C Administration assumed office in 2020, 90 ICT hubs have been completed and 75 of those are fully equipped.

In agriculture, over 200 tractors were distributed in 2022 to ensure food security and sustainability in Amerindian and hinterland villages.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

