More than 40 per cent of Region Four’s adult fully vaccinated against COVID-19

In Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four), 77.3 per cent of the adult population have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40.8 per cent of them are fully inoculated, meaning that they would have received both doses of the vaccine.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, on Monday, during the COVID-19 update.

The Minister said over the weekend a number of persons took the opportunity to get immunised at the vaccination drive-through hosted at the National Stadium, Providence.

“We were able to see a number of persons who came out, and it wasn’t only the children, but adults as well were able to get the vaccines”, the minister said.

Minister Anthony said vaccination campaigns have been taking place in other regions, however, the ones in Region Four are more fruitful.

“We have been doing them in other regions, but the most successful ones, have really happened in Region Four. Our attempts to do them in Regions Three and Ten…we had one in Region six have not been as successful,” the Minister said.

While the Minister said a number of persons have been coming out to take their jabs, he noted that more can be done to improve these figures.

“So far, we have been getting a number of persons coming out, I still believe that a lot more can be done to improve these numbers and summary journals definitely are lagging behind.”

The overall numbers as of yesterday, show that 354,676 persons have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 69.1 per cent of the adult population. Some 184,072 persons have received their second dose which is equivalent to 35.9 per cent of the country’s adult population.

Some 22,634 adolescents have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is approximately 31 per cent of the population within the 12 to 17 age category.

The Minister also noted that the number of adolescents coming to take their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will continue to be monitored as the immunisation process for this age category recently began.

The Minister of Health is also encouraging those persons who are due for their second dose to get the jab in a timely manner.