More upgrades planned for education sector

Teachers’ living quarters are expected to be constructed at the Baitoon and Bashaizon Primary Schools in Region Nine, to alleviate the challenges educators face.

These projects represent a fraction of the government’s comprehensive agenda to revolutionise and expand the education sector.

Teachers’ living quarters at Swan Village

As the government continues to prioritise the expansion of education infrastructure, extension works are set to be conducted at Sebai Primary School in Region One, for students to be comfortably accommodated.

A science laboratory will be constructed at Santa Rosa Secondary in Region One, and an information technology (IT) laboratory will be constructed at St Paul’s Primary School.

Further, the government is looking to construct and furnish the Home Economics and Industrial Arts Building in St Cuthbert’s Mission, Region Ten.

These infrastructural works will complement a variety of other initiatives that are being executed to expand the calibre of education delivery throughout Guyana.

Infrastructural works at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School

The administration is committed to providing a quality learning environment for all students regardless of geography.

Contractors meeting the eligibility criteria are welcome to submit their bids for the execution of these projects.

All bids must be delivered to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance Compound, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown no later than 9 am on Tuesday, July 18.

