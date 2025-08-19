More youth to acquire skills for national development

Under the theme Forward Together for a Better Guyana, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) launched its manifesto for the next five years, with a major focus on equipping young Guyanese with the skills and opportunities necessary for national and personal advancement.

To ensure young people have adequate opportunities to maximise their full potential in sports, the PPP/C will complete the new international stadium at Palmyra, as well as the synthetic tracks, multipurpose sports centres, and other modern sports facilities currently under construction countrywide.

Additionally, the Albion Sports Complex will be transformed into a world-class cricket academy, and a world-class indoor stadium will be constructed with a 15,000 capacity, designed to host boxing matches, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) championships, and concerts.

Cyclists participating in a race

Moreover, a high-performance conditioning facility for athletes will be established to support pre-competition preparation, high-intensity training, and rehabilitation.

The PPP/C will create a career pathway for the top retired athletes, particularly in training and coaching, to ensure Guyana’s best athletes remain gainfully engaged beyond their competitive years and pass on the benefit of their skills and experience to our young people.

Youth warming up for an afternoon game

Youth Development

Over the next five years, the manifesto stated that youth will have greater opportunities to participate in government, the private sector, and every facet of national life.

The PPP/C will support youth entrepreneurship and innovation and improve access to affordable housing for young people.