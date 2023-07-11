Moruca sub-district benefitting significantly from gov’t funds – Min. Sukhai

Since the PPP/C government took office in 2020, billions of dollars have been disbursed to the Moruca sub-district in Region One, Barima-Waini.

This was reiterated by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai during her feature address at the Regional Toshaos/Community Development Council (CDC) Chairpersons Conference hosted at the Santa Rosa Secondary School in Moruca on Tuesday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai speaking at the Regional Toshaos/CDC Chairpersons Conference

“Our government continues to invest in your development. Within three years $1.3 billion was poured into this sub-district,” she disclosed.

The minister urged the Toshaos to work in the best interests of the people and assured them that funds will continue to be invested for the further advancement of their villages.

“In Guyana, our Indigenous people are on their way to full empowerment. We have ensured that we have addressed the commitments made to the Indigenous people during our campaign trail,” she told the leaders.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal at the conference

Also present at the conference was Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who encouraged the Toshaos to conduct their duties in a transparent manner.

“We have to now start thinking bigger, thinking outside the box because millions of dollars are going into the villages directly, which accumulates to billions of dollars to support your community,” he stated.

Some of the Toshaos at the conference

The conference saw a number of agencies, representatives from the Ministries of Health, Education and Agriculture, among others making presentations and engaging the Toshaos. The conference was held under the theme “Transforming our one Guyana and building sustainable livelihoods through empowerment.”

