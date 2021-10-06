Moruca teen died from a cerebral haemorrhage

Following the death of the 13-year-old teenager from Kamwatta, Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini) on October 04, a high-level team from the Ministry of Health (MOH) was dispatched to investigate the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding his death.

A post-mortem was performed by a medical team led by Dr. Nehaul Singh, Guyana’s Senior Pathologist on October 05. The team also included Dr. Nancy Sitchao, a Pathologist and Dr. Swarasite Persuad-Etwaria, Government Medical Officer. The post-mortem was witnessed by family members of the teen and the cause of death was identified in their presence.

The findings indicate a pre-existing condition that led to the death of the 13-year-old. The pre-existing condition identified was a cerebral aneurysm. The post mortem findings indicate a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, leading to a cerebral haemorrhage.

On examination, the site of the vaccination was not identifiable; there was no scarring or hematoma. There were no other post mortem findings of relevance.

The MOH extends our profound condolences to the family of the young boy. The Honourable Minister of Health, the Ministry of Health, and the Health Teams from Georgetown and Region One stand ready to provide all support to the family and community of Kamwatta. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we pray they have the strength to cope with the loss of a loved one.