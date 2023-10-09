MoUs to ensure sustainability of Guyana’s protected areas signed

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed between the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, and the Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMSC) to stimulate sustainability in Guyana’s protected areas.

The pacts were inked during a simple ceremony held at the bandstand in the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud, Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), Jason Fraser, and President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Omadele George

Noting that at least 18 per cent of Guyana’s landmass is under the protection of the PAC, Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud said the organisation is keen on achieving some of the country’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said the move is a form of exploration on how the government can expand those protected areas, increasing it to 30 per cent as soon as possible.

“We will be working with communities, working with a range of stakeholders. Having this type of MoU would allow us to move quickly and much more effectively and more inclusively,” the foreign secretary stated.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud, Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), Jason Fraser, and Chairman of the Marine Conservation Society (GMCS) Marie Correia

PAC’s Commissioner, Jason Fraser said the agreements reflect a shared vision of the three organisations to foster collaboration and partnership in the development and management of tourism within Guyana’s protected areas.

“These two organisations I think highlight what we have in our motto, protecting nature, which is the GMCS, and then we have improving lives which are leveraging our beautiful natural patrimony to build centres of socioeconomic development through tourism, which is THAG,” Fraser pointed out.

THAG’s President, Omadele George stressed that it is imperative for the three firms to work together in building a sustainable Guyana.

To this end, she deemed the agreement signing as a lucrative approach that would meet the demands of the country’s tourism sector.

“This signing will continue to foster the already existing relationship that we have, and we look forward to all that it has in store because we would like to fully utilise the two-thirds of the Botanical Gardens,” George expressed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of GMCS, Marie Correia also alluded to the new relationships that were established.

“This MoU will allow us to formalise a synergistic agreement that will allow us both to continue our efforts in conservation, especially as it pertains to our marine and coastal environments,” Correia underscored.

Apart from building sustainability and strengthening conservation and management, these MoUs will enhance public awareness of the country’s natural heritage, promote new and improved tourism, and increase the flow of revenue.

