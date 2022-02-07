MP Williams highlights plethora of developments in Region 7 under the PPP/C

Government Member of Parliament (M.P) Lee Williams said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government is for all Guyanese regardless of gender, religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

He was at the time sharing the developmental works seen in Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) under the PPP/C Administration, during his contribution to the budget debate last week.

Government Member of Parliament, Lee Williams.

The MP said, “Region Seven, controlled by APNU+AFC has seen major developmental projects ever than before.”

According to him, under the PPP/C, four schools were constructed in the region at Dagg Point, St. Martin’s, Waramadong and Kurutuku.

Government has also constructed teachers’ quarter in Paruima and Bartica, with other developmental projects including healthcare facilities in Bartica, Kamarang, Waramadong among other areas within the region.

The MP also noted that residents of Kamarang and Jawalla now benefit from improved water systems, another manifesto commitment fulfilled.

“…the PPP/C plans to improve access to enhanced, quality and upgraded water system in the hinterland [and] as I speak now, the residents of Kamarang and Jawalla now enjoy the flow of water in their yards,” he said.

Williams also related that roads and bridges have been constructed and rehabilitated under the PPP/C since the government took office in 2020.

Meanwhile, with the increase of presidential and village economic grants, Amerindian communities can now further undertake projects to boost their development.

“Mr. Speaker, I want to inform the honourable House that Amerindian development is on the move in all Amerindian villages,” Williams said.

“Budget 2022 is a landmark for building Guyana’s future when the history of our country shall have been written, the future generation will consider that 2022 was the year in which Guyana’s great transformation began,” M.P. Williams told the House