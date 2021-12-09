Multimillion-dollar upgrade to CJIA moving apace

─ second terminal to be constructed

The multi-million-dollar upgrade to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), which is separate from the ongoing modernisation works being undertaken by China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC) is moving apace, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ramesh Ghir said on Wednesday.

The additional upgrade to the CJIA was split into three parts.

CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Ghir

The CEO said efforts are being made to have the construction of the $513.7 million airline office building completed on time to house the duty-free bond, a conference room, offices for the airlines and other supporting agencies.

“To date, we have started work. The foundation is about 80 per cent complete. The overall project is slightly behind schedule. Minister (Deodat) Indar would have visited and expressed some concern with the project, but we are working closely with the contractors to meet the deadline for that project,” he said.

The construction of the airline office building paves the way for more upgrades to CJIA. He said talks with foreign investors have already commenced to kickstart the process.

Ghir explained that, “with that new building we are able to free up more space into the existing terminal building because maybe half of the staff is housed in the terminal. That now translates itself into concession space.”

“The lookahead and based on the numbers that we have, within a decade, we will need a second terminal. So, His Excellency (Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali), has actually pulled together that meeting and asked us to meet with investors. We have identified an area for a second terminal building which is going to be very modern,” he further added.

The CEO also noted that the design for the construction of a new office building is completed. The next step is to go to tender for the selection of a contractor. That project costs some $25 million.

Additionally, Ghir said the construction of the $38 million international apron and the taxiway Charlie should be completed with two weeks.