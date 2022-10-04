Multiple courthouses earmarked for construction

The Government of Guyana is making major strides in the legal sector, with multiple areas earmarked for the construction and rehabilitation of courthouses across the country.

This was made evident by Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, SC, during a recent visit to Black Bush Polder, Region Six.

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, SC, at the recent recommissioning of the Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court

“This is the development that we are seeing in the judiciary…. We are constructing a brand-new court at Mabaruma in Region One, we are constructing a brand-new court at Vigilance on the East Coast of Demerara, at Cove and John, at Mahaicony… we are building one at Parfaite Harmonie… we are building one at Timehri, very close to the airport, and we are building one at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara, abutting the new connecting highway that will join the Diamond access road to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway,” he stated.

This, the Attorney General said, is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ in relation to the judiciary.

In addition to these, the government has embarked on plans to construct a brand-new modern complex that will assist with the centralisation of judicial service delivery.

“This must be viewed against the backdrop of what is taking place in our country, in every single sector. We are not seeing transformation alone in the judicial sector, but this transformation is taking place right across the length and breadth of our country, in our social sectors, our financial sectors, our productive sectors, and the infrastructural arena,” he said.

Recently, the Attorney General delivered the feature address at the recommissioning of the $24 million upgraded Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court in Mibikuri, Region Six. Earlier this year, he performed similar duties at the commissioning of a $37.8 million Magistrate’s Court and living quarters in Kwakwani, Region, 10.

These serve to highlight and reiterate the PPP/C Government’s commitment to the effective delivery of legal services across Guyana.

