MV Hien leaves Guyana with Hurricane relief supplies

The Government of Guyana, through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), has sent a large shipment of Hurricane Beryl relief supplies bound for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The vessel, MV Hien, is a privately owned boat that was contracted to transport the supplies in response to the significant impact of the hazard across the Caribbean. It departed local waters at approximately 18:00hrs (6pm) on Sunday July 7, 2024. It is estimated to arrive at its destination on Tuesday July 9, 2024.

The vessel is carrying various resources that were accumulated as a result of a Needs List that was provided by the impacted Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nation. An earlier relief package arrived in Grenada several days ago via a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) aircraft.

Some of the items on the vessel bound for St. Vincent and the Grenadines include; pumpkin, cassava, milk, peanut butter, tarpaulin, batteries and battery chargers, solar fans and lamps, mattresses, pillows, clothing, sanitary products, hygienic items, first aid kits, power tools, zinc, lumber, doors, generators, water tanks, and safety vests. These items were acquired through a collaborative effort with the Government of Guyana, the Private Sector Commission, and local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will officially receive these items at their Port Kingstown location. CARICOM & the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) are working with all stakeholders to ensure safety and security during the ongoing hurricane season. The Guyana Government has heard the call to render aid and will do so consistently as the need arises.

