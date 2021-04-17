MYO donates $4M in relief supplies for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

-CDC lauds private sector donations

The Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) of Guyana on Saturday donated a quantity of foodstuff and hygiene items valued over $4 million to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) for shipment to St Vincent and the Grenadines. The donation would be included among the third shipment of relief items to the island, as it grapples with the eruption of La Soufrière volcano.

CDC Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig (third from left) is flanked by Vice President of the MYO, Mr. Imran Ali (left), MYO Member, Mr. Nazar Mohamed and other MYO representatives at the CIOG headquarters.

MYO Member, Mr. Nazar Mohamed said after learning of the disaster and the relief efforts spearheaded by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, he immediately alerted the MYO to make a donation.

“This is a humanitarian effort. This has nothing to do with nothing else other than having love and compassion for our brothers and sisters, who have been plagued by this terrible, terrible situation,” he said.

Mr. Mohamed said St. Vincent and the Grenadines can look forward to more support from the Muslim community in Guyana.

CDC Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig (second from left) expresses gratitude to the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana for its over $4 million donation of relief supplies for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“This is the month of Ramadan and you know this is a month where Muslims involve in more charity than normal. So, I am sure that more people are going to come on board and we are going to fill up a lot of ships.

May Allah bless the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and by the permission of Allah, we will get over it and the people will get over it. Our prayers are with them,” he added.

The donation included a quantity of rice, flour, sugar, peas, beans, beets, mixed vegetables, tomatoes, ketchup, coconut milk, cornflakes, masks and cleansers such as soaps and hand sanitisers.

CDC staff load the over $4M of relief supplies into a truck at the CIOG headquarters.

Meanwhile, CDC Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig said the items are in keeping with the needs list that was provided by St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He said the items would be packed on a vessel with other supplies, which is scheduled to depart next week.

Lt. Col. Craig thanked the private sector for its continued support to the people of St. Vincent and Grenadines.

“The private sector has done a stellar job in mobilising its members and they have contributed significantly for the first vessel, and they are taking all steps to ensure there is adequate supplies for the third vessel.”

Diced tomatoes to be shipped to St Vincent and the Grenadines

Guyana’s first shipment with over 300 tonnes of relief supplies arrived on the island today. The shipment left these shores on Tuesday.

A second shipment, with a 20-foot container filled with water, donated by Banks DIH is currently en route to St. Vincent.

The presentation was made at the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana’s (CIOG) Woolford Avenue, Georgetown headquarters.