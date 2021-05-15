NAREI conducting CFF surveillance exercise in Region Two

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is currently conducting surveillance exercise in Region Two in an effort to combat the Carambola Fruit Fly (CFF).

The CFF, originally from tropical Asia, was introduced in South America in Suriname in the 70’s. The pest subsequently spread to Guyana, French Guiana and the state of Amapa, Brazil. Infestations of the pest on fruits can be found as the dark dots, caused by egg-laying.

For years, fruit farmers in the Pomeroon and several villages on the Essequibo Coast have been affected by the Carambola Fruit Fly. The pest does not only destroy the carambola fruit but other crops such as cherry, guava and mangoes.

To control the CFF, NAREI has been implementing a control strategy used in countries affected by the pest. Plant Protection Officers and Extension Officers have been placing Jackson Traps in various communities to identify areas where the pest population exists. Once, the pest is found in a particular area baits are set to combat the pests.

Areas to benefit thus far from the exercise are Hoff Van Aurich, Charity Housing Scheme and David James Scheme. The Institute will be placing traps across the Region benefitting all farmers. A major part of the success of this programme is cooperation from farmers. Farmers have an important role in ensuring their farms are cleaned from all rotten fruits.