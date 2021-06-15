National Assembly approves $23B for COVID-19, flood relief, other measures

The National Assembly on Monday approved the passage of some $23 billion in funds which will be used for a series of relief measures for the countrywide flood and COVID-19.

The funds were approved under two financial papers presented by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr Ashni Singh.

The supplementary fund was successfully passed, however not without the scrutiny of Opposition Members of Parliament.

Opposition Leader, Hon. Joseph Harmon accused the government of poor management. Dr. Singh said Mr. Harmon’s statement was another demonstration of the APNU+AFC’s “growing desperation” which reflects its complete loss of credibility with the people of Guyana.

The finance minister explained that the funds were to address critical issues of national importance, including the floods.

“Which right-minded Guyanese political leader would object to financing being provided to address this emergency of unprecedented national scale?” Dr. Singh questioned.

He reminded of the funds sought to address COVID-19. He said the government began an aggressive vaccination campaign, although there were some difficulties to source the shots.

“Which right-minded person who claims to be concerned about the safety and wellbeing of the Guyanese people could possibly object to financing being provided to purchase and deploy covid-19 vaccines?” Dr. Singh asked.

Dr. Singh said the coalition is trying to obstruct development, reminding that it similarly sought to do so by proposing a shore base motion last week. If passed, that motion would have prevented the much-needed development of shore bases until the formulation of a land policy, which Dr. Singh said, APNU+AFC did not suggest until now, despite spending five years in office.

He explained that the Government welcomes questioning, because it espouses principles of transparency, accountability and openness of government. However, he noted the absurdity of the questions.

“What I would say is that thankfully, we live in an era where our parliamentary proceedings are aired for all to see. The people of Guyana are observing these proceedings themselves.”

The first financial paper sought $1,283,250,000 in current estimates and $623,525,000 in contingency fund advances for the period April 1, 2021 to June 8, 2021. This totals $1,906,775,000. Included are funds for drugs and medical supplies, land and water transport for the Guyana Police Force, and air, land and water transport for the Guyana Defence Force.

The second financial paper sought $12,338,684,785 in current estimates and $9,021,700,266 in supplementary provision for the period ending December 31, 2021. This totals $21,360,385,051. Included is $10 billion for the government’s flood relief efforts.

Other funds will see contributions to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), infrastructural works including the Demerara Harbour Bridge, a grounds enhancement program, sewerage and water supply works, the Ministry of Health’s ongoing struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health ills, the work of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), and support the Guyana Defense Force (GDF).