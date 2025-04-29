National Assembly passes landmark Horse Racing Authority Bill

– To regulate and establish horse racing in Guyana

Guyana’s National Assembly has passed the Guyana Horse Racing Authority Bill 2024 (Amended), a key piece of legislation aimed at regulating and modernising the country’s horse racing industry.

The bill, passed on Monday, establishes a legal framework for the sport, introducing licensing requirements, term limits, and expanded authority with clear enforcement mechanisms. It also outlines standards for fair competition and animal welfare.

The legislation was tabled by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. on December 18, 2024. It was read a second time and debated in the Assembly before receiving parliamentary approval.

Minister Ramson described the bill as a pivotal step in the sport’s evolution in Guyana.

“This Bill seeks to regulate the horse racing industry and to establish horse racing authority in Guyana. I know that there are many people who are connected to horse racing who are interested and have been paying attention to the passage of this bill,” he said.

He noted that the global horse racing industry is valued at US$127 billion, with projections suggesting it could grow to US$182 billion by 2030.

Guyana, he said, has struggled to fully participate due to the absence of a regulatory structure.

“The industry must grow. It must move out of the stage that it is right now, where there is a fair kind of arrangement, where races are organised and rules are prepared for that race…The industry has evolved significantly over the last 200 years,” the minister added.

The new legislation introduces veterinary care standards, anti-doping measures for horses, and mechanisms to ensure fair play and dispute resolution.

Minister Ramson also emphasised the importance of integrating Guyanese horse racing into the global industry, pointing to opportunities in international betting and broadcasting that could boost revenue and attract foreign investment.

The minister revealed that around 40 stakeholder meetings were held to tailor the bill to Guyana’s specific needs.

“This was not a cut-and-paste one, Mr Speaker. We painstakingly went through provision by provision, examining what would be good for us and finalising that with stakeholders from the government,” he told the House.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha also welcomed the bill, calling it a historic step for the sector.

“It seeks to address long-standing issues in the horse racing industry. It opens a gateway for opportunities for all stakeholders who are involved… It would enhance our tourism appeal,” Minister Mustapha said.

He noted that more than 1,000 people are currently employed in the sector and that the sport is culturally embedded in communities across the country.

Opposition MP Faizal Jaffarally added his support, saying the bill will address ongoing issues such as the classification of imported horses, track regulation, and industry oversight.

“Myself and the Honourable Attorney General [ Anil Nandlall] met with over 100 horse racing enthusiasts at Bush Lot, and they are awaiting the passage of this bill to invest US$20 million,” he said.

Region Five is currently home to three race tracks—Bush Lot, Rising Sun, and Number Six — with a new facility planned for Andrews, Mahaicony. The region has more than 400 active racehorses, while Region Six also hosts several tracks and a vibrant racing scene.

