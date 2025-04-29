National Assembly tables historic ‘Oil Spill’ Bill

– Landmark legislation seeks to strengthen Guyana’s offshore pollution response

Guyana’s government has tabled the long-anticipated Oil Pollution, Prevention, Preparedness, Response, and Responsibility Bill 2025, marking a major step towards regulating offshore oil spill prevention and response as the country’s petroleum sector continues to grow.

The bill was introduced in the National Assembly on Monday by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who described it as essential for safeguarding national interests in the face of expanding offshore oil exploration and production.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips

Prime Minister Phillips said the legislation will provide for preventative and restorative compensatory measures in the event of oil spill incidents within the national territory. It will address pollution prevention, preparedness, response mechanisms, cooperation, and financial responsibility.

The proposed ‘oil spill’ legislation lays out a comprehensive legal framework designed to:

Prevent oil spills through mandatory safety protocols

Strengthen national preparedness

Ensure timely, effective emergency response

Enforce accountability among operators

Offer redress to affected citizens and communities

Under the bill, all individuals and entities involved in petroleum operations–including drilling, exploration, production, storage, handling, and transportation–will be required to meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility and operational safety.

A notable provision of the legislation is its inclusion of citizen access to justice. The bill grants affected individuals and communities the right to seek redress in the High Court for damages to property, livelihoods, or the environment caused by oil-related incidents.

The government says the bill aligns with international standards and is part of a broader plan to modernise Guyana’s legal infrastructure governing petroleum activities.

Since 2020, the government has introduced or revised several major laws related to overseeing the country’s oil and gas sector. These include:

Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act

The Petroleum Activities Bill

The Local Content Act.

The Oil Pollution Bill, once passed, will reinforce Guyana’s commitment to environmental protection and responsible resource management amid its emergence as a major offshore oil producer.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

