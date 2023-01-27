National budget aims to boost infrastructure, raise standard of living – MP Datadin

Government Member of Parliament, Sanjeev Datadin has said the 2023 National Budget aims to not only build infrastructure, but also improve the standard of living for all citizens through a range of measures.

Defending the $781.9 billion budget in the National Assembly on Thursday, the MP noted that it is focused on both short and long-term goals.

Government MP, Sanjeev Datadin during the budget debate Thursday

“This budget is about doing not only the big thing it’s about doing the small things in each community and doing those things at every level,” he highlighted.

MP Datadin mentioned some of the measures that will directly impact the lives of citizens including the adjustments of salaries for 5,000 healthcare workers and 9,000 members of the disciplined services, at a cost of $3 billion.

The increase in the income tax threshold from $75,000 to $85,000, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant from $25,000 to $35,000 and pension to $33,000. The part-time jobs programme will see a further $10 billion investment.

“These projects and measures are based on sound economic policy, sound economic philosophy.

“These policies are set to build the foundation of our country and the foundation upon which our country is going to be built,” Datadin told the National Assembly.

The MP emphasised that the 2023 budget prioritises balancing the needs of the present with those of the future, by allocating funds for infrastructure projects such as the new Demerara River bridge, the North West Ferry, a new East Bank highway and the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Additionally, the budget includes funding for the construction of hospitals, schools, and the transformational gas- to-energy project.

MP Datadin said the PPP/C Government has adopted a wise and cautious approach to planning and implementing the country’s development initiatives.

