National Data Management Authority (NDMA) Achieves Top 20 Placement in CyberQ Hackathon: Demonstrating Leadership in Post-Quantum Cryptography

The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) is proud to announce that its cybersecurity team, “The Legends”, achieved a prestigious top 20 finish, placing 18th at the CyberQ: Security in the Quantum Era Hackathon. Hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council and supported by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), this global event brought together eighty-five (85) teams from across the world to tackle the challenges posed by quantum advancements in cybersecurity.

The CyberQ Hackathon provided an invaluable opportunity for participants to explore and test their skills in post-quantum cryptography, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), migration strategies, and hybrid cryptographic solutions. As the world moves towards the quantum era, understanding the implications for data security is more critical than ever. Teams were tasked with confronting real-world quantum threats and demonstrating their ability to safeguard critical information in an era where traditional encryption systems may no longer be secure.

Among the top teams was “The Legends,” a five-member group from NDMA’s Cybersecurity Department that demonstrated exceptional skill and expertise in tackling the hackathon’s challenging scenarios. The team consisted of Justino DaSilva, Shameer Jalim, Maryam Bacchus, Latoya Etkins, and Irshad Nasir. Their achievement underscores NDMA’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity capabilities in the face of emerging technologies.

The insightful feedback provided by The Legends following the conclusion of the hackathon highlighted the significance of quantum cryptography and its growing importance in securing data in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. NDMA congratulates “The Legends” on their impressive performance and extends its gratitude to the UAE Cyber Security Council, TII, and all participants who contributed to the success of the CyberQ: Security in the Quantum Era Hackathon.

