National development projects must remain a priority across political lines – Komal Singh

Managing Director of GAICO Construction Inc, Komal Singh, has emphasised the importance of continuity within national development, calling for transformative infrastructural projects to remain a priority regardless of which political party is in office.

Speaking on the recent episode of the ‘Starting Point’ Podcast, Singh outlined how strategic investments into national infrastructure are not merely cosmetic, but part of a wider initiative to foster regional and international trade and the overall revitalisation of the manufacturing industry.

Managing Director of GAICO Construction Inc, Komal Singh, on the ‘Starting Point’ Podcast

“The way the government is approaching these investments is very commendable because it’s not just an isolation of infrastructure. It’s taking into consideration the people, the environment, the ecosystem and the private sector.’

He believes that Guyana’s economy needs a careful approach to grow. As each sector develops, investing in important infrastructure is key to making sure that the benefits focus on the people.

Among other national projects that Singh believes warrant unified political support are the new Demerara River Bridge, the road to Lethem, the Parika International Port and even the ambitious future railway linkages to Brazil.

“These are national projects that should be supported by every single political party,” he stated. “These are projects that benefit the mass of our people irrespective of who you support.”

Singh turned his attention to the mindset of voters, highlighting that in this generation, voters are more informed and invested in a strong economy.

He emphasised that, no matter the choice, Guyanese should select a leader who supports the country’s progress and has kept their promises, as this choice will affect future generations.

Singh commended the government, expressing full confidence in the PPP/C administration’s promises to complete many infrastructural projects in a collaborative effort with Guyanese businesses.

“I think from an investor’s standpoint, we are very confident that those promises are not going to be lip service. They have proven themselves over the last four years that they (PPP/C) will deliver on their promises,” Singh said.