National Futsal tournament set for December

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., MP, said plans are currently underway to host a national futsal tournament this December.

During a visit to the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground, Region Three, on Sunday, Minister Ramson said the tournament will be similar to the Kashif and Shanghai football tournament, which the Ministry intends to relaunch soon.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., MP

“We [ministry] have already started a futsal tournament since May, one at Agricola and we will do another in Buxton, this coming weekend… we have had such success from the two other locations and we have expectations for the third location, we want to do a national tournament in December similar to the Kashif and Shanghai tournament which we are bringing back anyways but for futsal,” the Minister told the gathering.

The Kashif and Shanghai Organisation (K&S), since its establishment in 1990, played a crucial role in local football. However, in 2015, the once-lucrative sport attraction was discontinued.

In the latter half of 2020 following the hosting of a four-team, two-day tournament, the ‘Bounceback Football Classic’ was made possible through a partnership between the Ministry, K&S and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Some youths playing basketball at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground

Since assuming office in August 2020, the sport minister said the administration will be focusing on creating a path for its sportsmen and women to shine through tournaments.

Some $618 million was budgeted to host tournaments, maintain sport facilities and support select sport associations.

Minister Ramson said he was also made aware of the community’s love for football and as such, support will be given to assist the clearing and cleaning of the community ground, among other services. He said the initiative will allow for the hosting of tournaments there on the third Sunday of every month.

A section of the gathering at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground

Apart from this, the Ministry will also provide sport programmes for the youths to hone their skills.

“Now that I know that there are people who are willing to play sport, I can get you whatever gear that you want to….so whatever gears you need whether it is football, basketball or even cricket just tell us…once I continue to see or hear that you guys are participating and you are getting good usage out of what we are trying to do then we will be here every third Sunday as long it continues.”

The minister assured residents that everyone will be awarded for their participation in the knockout tournament.