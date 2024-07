National Grade Six Assessment results 2024

The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) written on May 02 and 03, 2024, are being released to schools. Fifteen thousand two hundred eighty five (15,285) candidates wrote this assessment. The results being released gave a report on the candidates’ performance at National Grade Six Assessment.

The NGSA results will be available online immediately after the completion of this program. Parents and students are advised to log onto the following website: http://exams.moeguyana.org. The candidates’ timetable will provide the necessary information to access these results.

The Ministry of Education has continued its collaboration with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to improve the quality of all national primary grade assessments. Teachers, subject specialists and test development officers developed the test items with the technical guidance of the Caribbean Examinations Council, addressing key areas such as item construction, weighting of items, sampling and other psychometric elements. Candidates were tested in four subjects namely, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. The examination in each subject area consisted of two papers. Paper One consisted of forty multiple choice items while Paper Two consisted of essay type or open ended items.

Areas tested for each subject were:

Mathematics – Knowledge, Algorithmic Thinking, Reasoning

Science – Knowledge, Comprehension, Application

Social Studies – Knowledge, Conceptual Understanding, Use of Knowledge

English Language – Reading, Comprehension and Vocabulary: Structure and Mechanics; Content, Focus, Vocabulary; Language and Organization.

The highest possible standardized scores obtainable were:

Mathematics 132.77

English 122.63

Social Studies 122.06

Science 126.78

The highest possible total score obtainable was 504.24

President’s College

President’s College is one of the A schools in Region 4. Non residential places are awarded to candidates in Region 4 from Mahaica to Cummings Lodge, who have attained a minimum score of 480.12 marks. Residential places are offered to candidates from Regions # 1, 7, 8, 9 and river-in schools in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 who have attained scores of 470 marks and above. A total of sixty six (66) candidates are eligible for entry into the school.

NATIONAL GRADE SIX ASSESSMENT – 2024

CANDIDATES SECURING THE TOP TEN PLACES BY REGION

POSITION NAME SCHOOL NAME MARKS SCHOOL AWARDED REGION 1 1 ZEPHON SOBERS MABARUMA PRIMARY 495.48 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2 RESHANNA FRANCE MABARUMA PRIMARY 493.32 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 3 DERON ADAMS SACRED HEART PRIMARY 488.72 ST. ROSE’S HIGH 4 ARTI PRASHAD SANTA ROSA PRIMARY 485.72 ST. JOSEPH HIGH 5 AYIESHA RASHEED PORT KAITUMA PRIMARY 482 PORT KAITUMA SECONDARY SCHOOL 6 CLIFFYA JAMES PORT KAITUMA PRIMARY 481.63 PORT KAITUMA SECONDARY SCHOOL 7 DAIJA CAMPBELL PORT KAITUMA PRIMARY 479.83 PORT KAITUMA SECONDARY SCHOOL 8 ROMAINNEYO HENRY HOSORORO PRIMARY 479.46 HOSORORO SECONDARY 9 MAKEELA ABRAHAM SANTA ROSA PRIMARY 473.6 SANTA ROSA SECONDARY 10 FIUZ BAKSH WAUNA PRIMARY WHITE WATER (ANNEX) 473.55 HOSORORO SECONDARY REGION 2 1 ROSHINE DEONARINE HUIST DIEREN PRIMARY 502.19 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2 RITHANYA NARINE SUDDIE PRIMARY 499.46 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3 BELINDA MOHAN C.V. NUNES PRIMARY 499.35 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 4 DAVANIE RAGHOOBAR AURORA PRIMARY 499.32 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5 DEMITRI DEONARINE CHARITY PRIMARY 499.17 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6 SHANEKA NARINE FISHER PRIMARY 497.32 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 7 MATTHEW MOHABIR ABRAM’S CREEK PRIMARY 496.57 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 8 SEREENA ALLEN QUEENSTOWN PRIMARY 496.44 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9 MANAV DWARKA FISHER PRIMARY 496.42 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10 CHIRANJEEV MOHAMED TAYMOUTH MANOR PRIMARY 495.71 QUEEN’S COLLEGE REGION 3 1 KHAYLEIGH RAMAUTAR ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 502.33 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2 AYDAN ITWARU ZEELUGT PRIMARY 501.36 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2 PRIYA KHAN LEONORA PRIMARY 501.36 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 4 EMMA SINGH ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 501.3 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5 AARYAN SAMTANI ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 501.23 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6 SHREYA RAMOUTAR ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.53 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 7 KAPILDEO SOOKHOO ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.46 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 8 PIYUSH SAMMY ZEELUGT PRIMARY 500.38 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9 ADIA PETERS ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.37 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10 KRISTIA DHANPAUL ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.21 QUEEN’S COLLEGE REGION 4 1 ALISHA SCHELLER SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 503.34 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2 YUAN SHEN CANADIAN SCHOOL OF ARTS& SCIENCE 502.33 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3 SOPHIA MIRANDA SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 502.3 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 4 ABIGAIL MANOHAR SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 502.27 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5 ROBIN WALCOTT SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 501.4 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6 SYDNEY CUMMINGS CANADIAN SCHOOL OF ARTS& SCIENCE 501.36 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 7 MATTHEW PERSAUD MON-REPOS PRIMARY 501.34 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 8 NEVAL SUKHU LUSIGNAN PRIMARY 500.52 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9 ALEANDRA RODRIGUES GROVE PRIMARY 500.34 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10 KRYSTAL SAMI SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 499.57 QUEEN’S COLLEGE REGION 5 1 ANUSHA BRIJLALL WOODLEY PRIMARY 496.57 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2 SATYADEVI PATIRAM NEW SAPODILLA SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE 496.46 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3 SHANISA JAMES HOPETOWN PRIMARY 496.45 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 4 VISHALIE SINGH NOVAR PRIMARY 494.56 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 5 RAIHEEM RHOOMES BELLADRUM PRIMARY 494.5 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 6 LUCAS DA’ AGUIAR ZEALAND PRIMARY 494.48 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 7 SARA SINGH ZEALAND PRIMARY 494.43 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 8 AASHISH GHANSHAMSING COTTON TREE PRIMARY 493.58 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 8 TAJAH REYNOLDS ROSIGNOL PRIMARY 493.58 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 8 VIRAJ SHARMA MORTICE PRIMARY 493.58 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL REGION 6 1 KHADEJA RAMSAMMY CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 501.41 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2 JENNA PHILLIPS CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 500.45 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3 CALECIA NARAIN ROSEHALL PRIMARY 499.5 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 4 VINCENT NEWYEAR ALL SAINTS PRIMARY 499.38 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5 MONEESHA NARESH CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 499.31 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6 EMMA RAMCHARAN CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 499.22 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 7 EZRA HARRY CROPPER PRIMARY 498.52 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 8 SHAVISH JAIKARAN CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 497.43 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9 FAITH NARSINGH MASSIAH PRIMARY 497.38 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10 NOORISHA HARRINARINE ROSEHALL PRIMARY 496.53 QUEEN’S COLLEGE REGION 7 1 JADEN THORNHILL TWO MILES PRIMARY 488.46 ST. ROSE’S HIGH 2 NATHAN HARNARINE ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PRIMARY 484.65 ST. JOSEPH HIGH 3 SHANIA SEARS ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PRIMARY 484.43 THREE MILE SECONDARY 4 TRIVIA JOHN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PRIMARY 484.03 THREE MILE SECONDARY 5 MELANIA ADAMS PATARO PRIMARY 483.57 THREE MILE SECONDARY 6 DILMA EDWARDS 72 MILES PRIMARY 482.28 THREE MILE SECONDARY 7 NEISA LEWIS ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PRIMARY 481.87 THREE MILE SECONDARY 8 DILSHAN WELCOME 72 MILES PRIMARY 479.01 THREE MILE SECONDARY 9 ALYSSA JAMES PATARO PRIMARY 477.08 THREE MILE SECONDARY 10 JAHSHAUN WYATT PATARO PRIMARY 477.01 THREE MILE SECONDARY REGION 8 1 DENA PABLO KOPINANG PRIMARY 484.9 ST. JOSEPH HIGH 2 ALINE PEREIRA PARAMAKATOI PRIMARY 474.86 PARAMAKATOI SECONDARY 3 THAIS KING MAHDIA PRIMARY 466.6 MAHDIA SECONDARY (MAHDIA) 4 CAITLYN GILDHARIE MAHDIA PRIMARY 465.62 MAHDIA SECONDARY (MAHDIA) 5 ZIGGY JOHN PARAMAKATOI PRIMARY 464.58 PARAMAKATOI SECONDARY 6 DENISE SCIPIO KATO PRIMARY 464.24 KATO SECONDARY 7 CHARLES SEARS PARAMAKATOI PRIMARY 464.21 PARAMAKATOI SECONDARY 8 TAISSA FREDERICKS KATO PRIMARY 455.12 KATO SECONDARY 9 JILLIAN KAISER BAMBOO CREEK PRIMARY 450.47 PARAMAKATOI SECONDARY 10 MARIA MENTUS MICOBIE PRIMARY 449.52 MICOBIE SECONDARY REGION 9 1 LIAM CHASE ARAPAIMA PRIMARY 487.73 ST. ROSE’S HIGH 2 VICTORIA MARSLOW ANNAI ANNEX – RUPERTEE 486.7 ST. JOSEPH HIGH 3 ANTHONY GARNETT YAKARINTA PRIMARY 486.3 ST. JOSEPH HIGH 4 RAY ATKINSON AISHALTON PRIMARY 484.22 AISHALTON SECONDARY 5 ANGELINA JAMES ST. IGNATIUS PRIMARY 481.57 ST. IGNATIUS SECONDARY 6 GARRET JONES KATOONARIB PRIMARY 479.18 SAND CREEK SECONDARY 7 CATHALINA WONG ARAPAIMA PRIMARY 478.76 ST. IGNATIUS SECONDARY 8 RAHICA ANDRIES ANNAI ANNEX – RUPERTEE 476.46 ANNAI SECONDARY 9 BRANDON LEWIS HIAWA PRIMARY 475.65 NAPPI SECONDARY 10 MARY TANCREDO HIAWA PRIMARY 474.94 NAPPI SECONDARY REGION 10 1 TAVION HUNTE WATOOKA DAY PRIMARY 501.25 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2 RUTH ANDERSON CHRISTIANBURG PRIMARY 499.49 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3 JAZHIKA WHITTAKER AMELIA’S WARD PRIMARY 498.39 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 4 NEVAEH ANDERSON ONE MILE PRIMARY 497.39 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5 SERENE ALLEYNE ST. AIDAN’S PRIMARY 497.38 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6 TEHILLAH GASPER REGMA PRIMARY 496.24 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 7 JONELLE KERTZIOUS DE VELDT PRIMARY 495.46 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 8 RESHAWN GONSALVES REGMA PRIMARY 495.41 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 9 FELICIA MAJOR CHRISTIANBURG PRIMARY 494.77 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 10 UNIQUE CALLENDER WISMAR HILL PRIMARY 494.5 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL GEORGETOWN 1 KAIYA DANIELS GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 503.27 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2 LUCAS SPOONER MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 502.44 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3 SKYLER GHOPAL MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 502.38 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 4 JAYIN KISSOON MARIAN ACADEMY 502.33 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5 ADAM RAHAMAN MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 502.32 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6 PERLA DA SILVA MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 501.41 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 7 RYAN PERSAUD NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 501.38 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 8 SHREYA SINGH MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 501.3 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9 JEMACY HAMILTON ST. MARGARET’S PRIMARY 501.29 QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10 ARIANNA BENFIELD NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 500.46 QUEEN’S COLLEGE

Details of the candidates securing the top fifteen marks are indicated below:

The top position was secured by Alisha Scheller of Success Elementary, with 503.34 marks. The second position was gained by Kaiya Daniels of Green Acres Primary with 503.27 marks.

Lucas Spooner of Mae’s Under 12 secured the third position with 502.44 marks and Skyler Gopaul also from Mae’s Under 12 obtained the fourth position with 502.38 marks.

Three candidates shared the fifth position with 502.33 marks each: namely Jayin Kissoon of Marian Academy, Khayleigh Ramautar of Academy of Excellence and Yuan Shen of Canadian School of Arts & Science.

Eighth position was secured by Adam Rahaman of Mae’s Under 12 with 502.32 marks.

Sophia Miranda of Success Elementary gained the nineth position with 502.30 marks and Abigail Manohar also of Success Elementary gained thetenth position with 502.27 marks.

Eleventh position was secured by Roshine Deonarine of Huist Dieren Primary with 502.19 marks. Sharing the twelfth position are Khadeja Ramsammy of Cumberland Primary and Perla Da Silva of Mae’s Under, both securing 501.41 marks.

Fourteenth position was gained by Robin Walcott of Success Elementary with 501.40 marks

Ryan Persaud of New Guyana School secured the fifteenth position with 501.38 marks.

Sydney Cummings of Canadian School of Arts & Science, Priya Khan of Leonora Primary and Aydan Itwaru of Zeelugt Primary shared the sixteenth position with 501.36 marks.

Nineteenth position was gained by Matthew Persaud of Mon-Repos Primary with 501.34 marks.

Shreya Singh of Mae’s Under 12 and Emma Singh of Academy of Excellence gained the twentieth position with 501.30 marks.

All these students have been awarded placement at Queen’s College in Georgetown.

NATIONAL GRADE SIX ASSESSMENT – 2024

TOP ONE PERCENT AND CANDIDATES PLACED AT QUEEN’S COLLEGE

POSITION NAME SCHOOL MARKS REGION 1 ALISHA SCHELLER SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 503.34 4 2 KAIYA DANIELS GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 503.27 G/Town 3 LUCAS SPOONER MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 502.44 G/Town 4 SKYLER GHOPAL MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 502.38 G/Town 5 JAYIN KISSOON MARIAN ACADEMY 502.33 G/Town 5 KHAYLEIGH RAMAUTAR ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 502.33 3 5 YUAN SHEN CANADIAN SCHOOL OF ARTS& SCIENCE 502.33 4 8 ADAM RAHAMAN MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 502.32 G/Town 9 SOPHIA MIRANDA SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 502.3 4 10 ABIGAIL MANOHAR SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 502.27 4 11 ROSHINE DEONARINE HUIST DIEREN PRIMARY 502.19 2 12 KHADEJA RAMSAMMY CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 501.41 6 12 PERLA DA SILVA MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 501.41 G/Town 14 ROBIN WALCOTT SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 501.4 4 15 RYAN PERSAUD NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 501.38 G/Town 16 AYDAN ITWARU ZEELUGT PRIMARY 501.36 3 16 PRIYA KHAN LEONORA PRIMARY 501.36 3 16 SYDNEY CUMMINGS CANADIAN SCHOOL OF ARTS& SCIENCE 501.36 4 19 MATTHEW PERSAUD MON-REPOS PRIMARY 501.34 4 20 EMMA SINGH ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 501.3 3 20 SHREYA SINGH MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 501.3 G/Town 22 JEMACY HAMILTON ST. MARGARET’S PRIMARY 501.29 G/Town 23 TAVION HUNTE WATOOKA DAY PRIMARY 501.25 10 24 AARYAN SAMTANI ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 501.23 3 25 SHREYA RAMOUTAR ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.53 3 26 NEVAL SUKHU LUSIGNAN PRIMARY 500.52 4 27 ARIANNA BENFIELD NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 500.46 G/Town 27 KAPILDEO SOOKHOO ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.46 3 29 JENNA PHILLIPS CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 500.45 6 30 SANYA JACK GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 500.43 G/Town 31 BRASSINGTON REYNOLDS NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 500.41 G/Town 32 PIYUSH SAMMY ZEELUGT PRIMARY 500.38 3 33 ADIA PETERS ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.37 3 34 ALEANDRA RODRIGUES GROVE PRIMARY 500.34 4 34 JONATHAN SINGH MARIAN ACADEMY 500.34 G/Town 34 YOHAN LANGEVINE GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 500.34 G/Town 37 KATALEYA SAM MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 500.32 G/Town 38 KRISTIA DHANPAUL ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.21 3 39 JEEYA SANICHARA ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.16 3 40 DEEPIKA NARINE ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 500.15 3 41 SAMEARA CHAPPELL MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 499.97 G/Town 42 DANIELLE HOLDER GRAHAM’S HALL PRIMARY 499.62 G/Town 43 CALEB BURCH-SMITH NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 499.58 G/Town 44 KRYSTAL SAMI SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 499.57 4 45 CALECIA NARAIN ROSEHALL PRIMARY 499.5 6 46 RUTH ANDERSON CHRISTIANBURG PRIMARY 499.49 10 47 AELLIE HENERY SCHOOL OF BRILLIANT BEGINNINGS 499.47 4 48 RITHANYA NARINE SUDDIE PRIMARY 499.46 2 49 REBHA LACHHMAN GARDEN CITY ACADEMY 499.45 G/Town 50 MELANIE HALL STANDARD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 499.44 G/Town 51 MALIHA SIMMONS GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 499.39 G/Town 52 VINCENT NEWYEAR ALL SAINTS PRIMARY 499.38 6 53 JEREMY COLE MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 499.37 G/Town 53 JESSICA NAZIR LA BONNE INTENTION PRIMARY 499.37 4 55 KEIHARA REDMOND LA GRANGE PRIMARY 499.36 3 56 BELINDA MOHAN C.V. NUNES PRIMARY 499.35 2 57 DAVANIE RAGHOOBAR AURORA PRIMARY 499.32 2 58 ARIES SUKHNANDAN ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 499.31 3 58 JEHIEL CASTELLO LA PREMIERE ACADEMY 499.31 3 58 MONEESHA NARESH CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 499.31 6 61 LIAM PRINCE NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 499.26 G/Town 62 EMMA RAMCHARAN CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 499.22 6 63 CRYSTAL WILLIAMS ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 499.2 3 64 DEMITRI DEONARINE CHARITY PRIMARY 499.17 2 64 VIRAN BHARAT ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 499.17 3 66 EMILY UDIT ENTERPRISE PRIMARY 498.63 4 67 ETHAN BASSOO MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 498.57 G/Town 68 ADRIEL LEACOCK LEONORA PRIMARY 498.54 3 69 ANA DA SILVA COMENIUS PRIMARY 498.53 G/Town 70 DAVINA SINGH WINDSOR FOREST PRIMARY 498.52 3 70 EZRA HARRY CROPPER PRIMARY 498.52 6 72 KAIF RAMSEY ENTERPRISE PRIMARY 498.5 4 72 SAFEENA GUPTAR SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 498.5 4 74 ARIEL HAMER GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 498.48 G/Town 75 JONATHON AGARD NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 498.47 G/Town 76 PAVNI SINGH MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 498.46 G/Town 77 KANOKO JAMES APEX ACADEMY 498.45 4 77 MACARIO PURAN NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 498.45 G/Town 79 JAMES YANG NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 498.44 G/Town 80 JADAH HUGHES WESTFIELD PREP 498.43 G/Town 81 MALIAH ARCHER ST. MARGARET’S PRIMARY 498.41 G/Town 82 RYAN PARASRAM ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 498.4 3 83 BHAJINDRA RAMDIAL SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 498.39 4 83 JAZHIKA WHITTAKER AMELIA’S WARD PRIMARY 498.39 10 83 TYEON CUMMINGS NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 498.39 G/Town 86 JOHN WILLIAMS VICTORIA LILY PRIMARY 498.38 3 87 NAKASSE CALLENDER STELLA MARIS PRIMARY 498.37 G/Town 87 VINDHYA PARBOO MON-REPOS PRIMARY 498.37 4 89 KUSHALA BEDESSIE CANADIAN SCHOOL OF ARTS& SCIENCE 498.32 4 90 STEPHEN SINGH BELLE WEST PRIMARY 498.31 3 91 MISHA HOLDER GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 498.23 G/Town 91 ROZLIAN JAGNANDAN GOED FORTUIN PRIMARY 498.23 3 93 JOSHUA GRIFFITH COMENIUS PRIMARY 498.22 G/Town 93 LUCAS MURLI MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 498.22 G/Town 95 DEVI RAMJASS ENTERPRISE PRIMARY 497.72 4 96 ROVINDRANAUTH SARENDRANAUTH ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 497.65 3 97 NIKISHA ALLEN MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 497.62 G/Town 98 SHREYA HARJOHN MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 497.6 G/Town 99 ALEXANDER GHANIE NEW DIAMOND/GROVE PRIMARY 497.56 4 100 DIVYA PERSAUD LEONORA PRIMARY 497.54 3 100 SHREYA PITERAHDAUE LEONORA PRIMARY 497.54 3 102 KRISTON PETERS MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 497.53 G/Town 102 MALEC CORDIS SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 497.53 4 104 EMILY INDAR PROVIDENCE PRIMARY 497.51 4 105 DANIEL MOHAN SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 497.5 4 106 CIARA SINGH METEN-MEER-ZORG PRIMARY 497.47 3 106 SHAZARA JOHN LEONORA PRIMARY 497.47 3 108 CHELSEA LALL NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 497.46 G/Town 109 AMARI FORDE GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 497.44 G/Town 110 SHAVISH JAIKARAN CUMBERLAND PRIMARY 497.43 6 111 ADALIA EDWARDS ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 497.42 3 111 HUSANI HUTSON GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 497.42 G/Town 111 NICKEL BUDRAM LEONORA PRIMARY 497.42 3 111 ORLANDO JAMES MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 497.42 G/Town 115 AMIRAH SINGH SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 497.4 4 116 NEVAEH ANDERSON ONE MILE PRIMARY 497.39 10 117 FAITH NARSINGH MASSIAH PRIMARY 497.38 6 117 SERENE ALLEYNE ST. AIDAN’S PRIMARY 497.38 10 119 KEMAR MARKS LEONORA PRIMARY 497.35 3 120 EMMA SINGH MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 497.34 G/Town 120 JENNAVIEVE PERSAUD ANNANDALE PRIMARY 497.34 4 120 SHAMAR MARKS LEONORA PRIMARY 497.34 3 123 GABRIELLE JEUNE NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 497.33 G/Town 124 NIKHIL RAMBARAN SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 497.32 4 124 SHANEKA NARINE FISHER PRIMARY 497.32 2 126 GABRIELLA KHAN NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 497.3 G/Town 126 SHAE DE MENDONCA NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 497.3 G/Town 128 MATTHEW VISHNODAT SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 497.23 4 129 MICAIAH HUMPHREY NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 497.22 G/Town 130 ANA BAKSH VALMIKI VIDYALAYA 497.16 4 131 MALIA YEARWOOD GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 496.67 G/Town 132 ZENDAYA DEFREITAS CANADIAN SCHOOL OF ARTS& SCIENCE 496.66 4 133 KAIYA GEORGE MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 496.62 G/Town 134 VARSHANIE SOOKRAM ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 496.59 3 135 KRISHNA RAGNATH MON-REPOS PRIMARY 496.58 4 136 ANUSHA BRIJLALL WOODLEY PRIMARY 496.57 5 136 MATTHEW MOHABIR ABRAM’S CREEK PRIMARY 496.57 2 138 AARAN SARGEANT MONTROSE PRIMARY 496.55 4 139 AMARIAH RODRIGUES TUCVILLE PRIMARY 496.54 G/Town 139 SURINDRA ETWARROW ST. MARY’S PRIMARY 496.54 4 139 TUSHARA DOOKIE LEONORA PRIMARY 496.54 3 142 NIKITA RAM PROVIDENCE PRIMARY 496.53 4 142 NOORISHA HARRINARINE ROSEHALL PRIMARY 496.53 6 144 GERRETT LALLJEE MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 496.52 G/Town 144 SHIMYA SANT-KUMAR MAE’S ANNEX 496.52 G/Town 144 SHIVANA HARRINARINE WINDSOR FOREST PRIMARY 496.52 3 144 VIREN MEGHAN CROPPER PRIMARY 496.52 6 148 ALEXANDER MUNROE STANDARD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 496.51 G/Town 148 PARASRAM DEBI GREENWICH PARK PRIMARY 496.51 3 148 SERENA KISSOON PATENTIA PRIMARY 496.51 3 151 SATYADEVI PATIRAM NEW SAPODILLA SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE 496.46 5 152 SHANISA JAMES HOPETOWN PRIMARY 496.45 5 153 MIGUEL JOSEPH SCHOOL OF BRILLIANT BEGINNINGS 496.44 4 153 SEREENA ALLEN QUEENSTOWN PRIMARY 496.44 2 155 MANAV DWARKA FISHER PRIMARY 496.42 2 155 VIDYA PERSAUD VALMIKI VIDYALAYA 496.42 4 157 ZARALINDA EASTON CANADIAN SCHOOL OF ARTS& SCIENCE 496.41 4 158 NALISA SINGH MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 496.4 G/Town 159 SANAIYA NARINE WESTFIELD PREP 496.39 G/Town 160 AMIRAH JAMEEL ISA ISLAMIC ACADEMY 496.36 G/Town 160 BIBI IMRAN LA GRANGE PRIMARY 496.36 3 162 ESAU PERSAUD MAE’S ANNEX 496.33 G/Town 163 SAMIYYAH LA CRUEZ MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 496.31 G/Town 164 DAVI KHELASWAR PROFESSIONAL LEARNING COLLEGE 496.24 3 164 TEHILLAH GASPER REGMA PRIMARY 496.24 10 166 SERAFINA PANCHAM NO. 36 PRIMARY 496.19 6 167 SHANIA MANGAL MARIAN ACADEMY 496.13 G/Town 168 JENEIKA HOSANNAH SHEET ANCHOR PRIMARY 495.74 6 168 VIANNA MANGRU CROPPER PRIMARY 495.74 6 170 CHIRANJEEV MOHAMED TAYMOUTH MANOR PRIMARY 495.71 2 171 SAMUEL SUKHAI MAE’S UNDER 12 PRIMARY 495.66 G/Town 172 MISHAUN WILLIAMSON JOSEL EDUCATION INSTITUTE 495.65 G/Town 173 JAHDAL BROTHERSON MARIAN ACADEMY 495.63 G/Town 174 ELLA INSANALLY MARIAN ACADEMY 495.62 G/Town 175 ENYA RAMOUTAR ANGELS’ ACADEMY 495.6 3 175 JAEDON EUROPE SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 495.6 4 177 DANVEER HIRA STANDARD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 495.59 G/Town 178 AJMAL HUSSAIN QAYYIM ACADEMY 495.58 3 178 JASON THOMAS GENESIS EARLY CHILDHOOD 495.58 3 178 KAYLEE ROHAN PETER’S HALL PRIMARY 495.58 4 181 AADIDEV BASDEO ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 495.57 3 181 ANTHONY SINCLAIR LA GRANGE PRIMARY 495.57 3 181 SHIV CARRIM VRYHEID’S LUST PRIMARY 495.57 4 181 TIMARA DAVIS GREEN ACRES PRIMARY 495.57 G/Town 185 LEAH HINDS SUCCESS ELEMENTARY 495.56 4 186 BREHON MIGGINS SCHOOL OF THE NATIONS 495.55 G/Town 186 ETHAN BULKAN MARIAN ACADEMY 495.55 G/Town 188 JAMEL FREDRICKS TUCVILLE PRIMARY 495.54 G/Town 188 MAXWELL VIAPREE MARIAN ACADEMY 495.54 G/Town 190 NATHAN DUTT LA BONNE INTENTION PRIMARY 495.53 4 191 UZIYA HERMAN CANADIAN SCHOOL OF ARTS& SCIENCE 495.5 4 192 RACHEL SAWH MONTROSE PRIMARY 495.49 4 193 TRAVIANA FERREIRA NEW GUYANA SCHOOL 495.48 G/Town 193 ZEPHON SOBERS MABARUMA PRIMARY 495.48 1 195 ANDREW LALL- DE SILVA C.V. NUNES PRIMARY 495.47 2 196 JONELLE KERTZIOUS DE VELDT PRIMARY 495.46 10 197 ARYAN SHIWDAS ENDENHAVEN 495.45 4

National Grade Six Assessment 2024

Cut-off scores for Sixth Form Schools

SECONDARY SCHOOL NAME CUT-OFF

417 QUEEN’S COLLEGE (G/TOWN) 495.45

403 THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL (G/TOWN) 492.62

423 ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE (G/TOWN) 490.49

422 ST. ROSE’S HIGH (G/TOWN) 487.44

421 ST. JOSEPH HIGH (G/TOWN) 484.5

477 PRESIDENT’S COLLEGE 480.12

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email