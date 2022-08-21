National Population Census 2022 launches tomorrow

-President Ali to deliver keynote address

The Guyana National Population and Housing Census 2022 will be officially launched tomorrow.

All persons in Guyana are being encouraged to fully participate by providing accurate information and cooperating with the Enumerators/Census-takers, who are scheduled to visit every household and building in Guyana.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will deliver the keynote address at the event which will be held at the Eccles Recreational Park, Eccles, East Bank Demerara for 10:00am.

The Public Education and Information Campaign for this census cycle is being conducted under the theme, ‘we Countin’ We’.

On Monday, August 8, the National Assembly approved supplemental funding of $2 billion to aid in the execution of the Census. Then on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh signed the Census Order, declaring September 15, 2022 as Census Day in Guyana.

The declaration of Census Day allows the Bureau of Statistics, an agency which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, to count the population at a specified point in time and marks the commencement of a three-month long enumeration period for the 2022 National Population and Housing Census.

A Population and Housing Census is a complete count of the population, which is conducted every 10 years and provides detailed data on population size, age structure, educational attainment, labour force, housing, and many other socio-economic characteristics.

Guyana’s last Census was conducted in 2012, and since then, there have been many changes across the country. These changes include the population size, composition, economic activities, access to social services, maternal health, food security, agricultural activity and education attainment, among other areas of change.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

