National Schools’ Table Tennis Championship launched

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Wednesday afternoon launched the CNOOC- Guyana Table Tennis Association Nationwide National School’s Table Tennis Championships.

The programme, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, is being sponsored by CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL).

During the launch in the auditorium of the National Centre for Education Resource Development, Minister Manickchand highlighted that the programme compliments the Ministry of Education’s efforts to ensure that each student is exposed to a sport before graduating from secondary school.

She noted that the Government of Guyana continues to invest in the sector to ensure each child has access to educational opportunities so they can reach their full potential.

Meanwhile, GTTA President, Mr. Godfrey Munroe said the Championships aim to serve as a catalyst for creating a talent identification development and incubation systems for the recruitment, training orientation, development and teaching of life-long learned skills which will positively enhance the profile and marketability of the sport and impact higher performances and sustainability of the sport at the national and international level.

People’s Republic of China Embassy in Guyana, Charge de Affaires, Counsellor Mr. Huang Rui noted that Table Tennis is one of the most popular sports in China and has over the years supported Guyana in the development of the sport locally. He commended the team for their efforts in organizing the event.

President of CPGL, Mr. Lui XiaoXiang said the company is happy to be a sponsor for such an event.

The four million dollars ($4,000,000) programme will see regional competitions held in regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Ten and Georgetown. It is expected to run from December 2023 to February 2024.

