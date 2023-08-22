National Stadium transforms as final preparations underway for Building Expo

With only two more days remaining for the highly anticipated International Building Exposition, the final touches are being added to the National Stadium in Providence, where the event will take place from August 24 to 27.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal visited the site on Monday evening, where exhibitors in the main auditorium are wrapping up preparations at their respective booths.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal along with CEO of Impressions, Patrick ‘Neal’ Sukhlal inspecting the work done at the venue

“We are abuzz and we are excited and we are ready…certainly, this will be the largest building expo,” Minister Croal told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He revealed that close to 20 international companies have registered, including companies from North America, Suriname, Jamaica, and Colombia.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal inspecting the main auditorium

The Minister stated that there will be about 300 booths at the event, encompassing commercial banks, construction and hardware companies, insurance companies, security firms, and all other entities relevant to the sector.

He added that several companies will be showcasing their products and services for the first time.

The area where the executive booths are being set up

“I don’t think anybody can be able to complete walking around and finish…that’s a lot of booths and that does not include the other areas for children and food court,” the minister emphasised.

Greeting patrons is the globe titled ‘Guyana is Emerging,’ where visitors will catch a glimpse of the changing landscape in Guyana. There will also be two documentaries capturing the country’s development path.

The globe being setup

A main attraction will be the model homes showcasing the various affordable housing options to Guyanese, along with the new model design for Silica City.

Another main highlight of the event will be the ‘Dream Released’ activity, scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Approximately 2,000 house lots are expected to be distributed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) during the event. Region Four will be addressed on Friday, and Region Three on Saturday.

On the educational side, there will be seminars touching various topics from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm daily. These sessions will be broadcast live and Minister Croal is urging persons to participate.

Inside the main auditorium where booths are being set up

“These are relevant topics for the sector and all is aimed towards coming up with discussions and proposals of how can we improve on our construction bearing in mind how the sector is evolving,” he stated.

Under the theme ‘Building for All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities,’ the grand launch for the expo will commence at 5:30 pm, and President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is expected to deliver the keynote address.

From Friday to Sunday, the gates will be opened from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm, commencing Friday. Tickets to enter the venue will be on sale for $500 for adults and children under 12 free.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

