National Toshao’s Conference returns in July – Min Sukhai

The annual National Toshao’s Conference (NTC) returns in July this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, MP made the announcement during a recent visit to Kato, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

“We have made a decision from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and from His Excellency that we will be having a full NTC (National Toshao’s Conference) this year in July.”

The NTC brings together Amerindian Leaders from over 212 hinterland communities from across the country. It is a platform for Amerindian leaders engage government and other stakeholders on issues pertaining to the development of their communities.

At the upcoming NTC which spans five days, focus will be placed on improving access to government services such as health, education, land titling and demarcation, security and infrastructure, among others.

“It is the second week in July, so I want the and the leaders to be aware that you have to now start focusing on a few things. You will be exposed to all the sectoral ministries and you will have a chance for engagements with them. So, make sure that you use that time to make representation on behalf of your people,” Minister Sukhai said.

The PPP/C Government since taking office, has been investing in the development of Amerindian people. The administration has re-established the Community Service Officers (CSO) programme which has employed 2,000 Amerindians.

Recognising the impact COVID-19 on hinterland communities, some $1.73 B was injected into communities that were neglected under the previous government. Villages received $3 to $15 million in grants based on the size of their population.

In addition, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali recently announced a $25,000 cash grant for riverine and hinterland communities to cushion the rise in cost of living. In keeping with the ‘One Guyana’ vision, government also distributed 112 tractors to hinterland communities to ensure food security by boosting agriculture production.

