NDCs undergo major clean-up as “Big Lift” Initiative advances across regions

Upon the instructions and advice of the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) along the East Bank of Demerara in Region Two, and on the West Bank of Demerara in Region Three, have commenced a coordinated compound clean-up exercise under the national “Big Lift” initiative, which runs from October 31 to November 2.

This phase focuses specifically on the clearing and removal of bulky waste from NDC compounds to improve sanitation, restore orderly work environments, and enhance the operational capacity of the councils as they continue to serve their respective communities.

The exercise is currently underway at NDC compounds along the East Bank of Demerara, including Soesdyke/Coverden, Caledonia/Good Success, Golden Grove/Diamond, Little Diamond/Herstelling, Mocha/Arcadia, Eccles/Ramsburg, Lamaha/Yarrowkabra, and Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra.

In Region Two, the participating compounds are Charity/Urasara, Evergreen/Paradise, Aberdeen/Zorg-en-Vlygt, Annandale/Riverstown, Moruka/Providence, Nile/Cozier, and Good Hope/Pomona. On the West Bank of Demerara in Region Three, the “Big Lift” is being carried out in Toevlugt/Patentia, Canals Polder, La Grange/Nismes, Malgre Tout/Meerzorgen, Best/Klein Pouderoyen, and La Jalousie/Nouvelle Flanders.

Across these locations, the NDCs have mobilised internal staff, work teams, contracted support, and transportation resources to remove derelict machinery, aged materials, and accumulated bulky waste stored on compound grounds.

The clearing of these compounds is an essential step in ensuring safer workspaces, more efficient storage systems, and improved readiness for the delivery of local government services. It also strengthens the ability of NDCs to effectively manage town, village, and community-level responsibilities with greater organisation and responsiveness.

This ongoing exercise represents a key component of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development’s continued efforts to support cleaner, more structured, and better-managed public service facilities nationwide.

Additional NDCs across the country will join in the upcoming phases of the “Big Lift,” following further engagements led by Minister Manickchand. The initiative aligns with the ministry’s wider aim to strengthen community systems, enhance local service delivery, and foster cleaner, safer, and more sustainable environments across Guyana.