New $715M polyclinic to be built at Industry

The government will soon construct a new polyclinic in the industry on the East Coast of Demerara. The move aims to provide specialised medical care to residents in the area. The project is estimated to cost $715 million.

The new facility will replace the existing health centre, which currently serves residents of Industry, Cummings Lodge, and nearby villages

Once completed, the new polyclinic will offer advanced diagnostic services, speciality consultations, and preventative care, significantly reducing the strain on public hospitals.

An interior view of Industry Health Centre

To facilitate the project, the Ministry of Health, through the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), is inviting eligible bidders to submit proposals for the construction of the state-of-the-art facility.

Bidding will follow the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures outlined in the Procurement Act of 2003 and is open to all qualified bidders.

Bid documents can be purchased from the Procurement Department at GPHC, located on New Market Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., starting Tuesday, May 6.

Completed bids must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, no later than 9:00 a.m. on May 27.

Residents across the country are also set to benefit from enhanced healthcare services, as the government continues to invest in the construction and upgrading of health facilities.

In March, the sod was turned for the construction of the $831.1 million Campbellville Polyclinic.

The sum of $235 million is also being invested to upgrade the No. 1 Dispensary and the Dorothy Bailey Health Centre in Georgetown, aimed at expanding the quality of care for city residents.

Additionally, $294 million has been spent to modernise the Festival City Health Centre, while construction has commenced on a new health centre at Canal No. 2 Polder on the West Bank of Demerara, designed to deliver high-standard healthcare.

Over the past few years, the government has enhanced healthcare access through the construction of 25 new health centres and health posts across the country. Currently, nearly 380 health facilities are in operation, ensuring that efficient medical care is available to all Guyanese.

The construction and rehabilitation of health infrastructure form part of the government’s broader agenda to decentralise and expand access to quality healthcare nationwide.

