New $89M Martyrs’ Ville Nursery commissioned

-fulfilment of PPP/C promise

Children of Martyrs’ Ville and surrounding areas are set to benefit from a newly commissioned nursery school.

Students of the new nursery school cut the ribbon.

The facility will accommodate 270 pupils and costs $89 million.

It was today Commissioned by Education Minister Priya Manickchand, and Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall, who is also the parliamentary representative of East Coast Demerara.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall giving remarks at the commissioning ceremony

The nursery school is considered a promise fulfilled by the PPP/C Administration. It will ease the burden of young children who previously, had to attend either the Mon Repos Nursery School or the Good Hope Nursery School which are more than a mile away.

Unveiling the plaque

“You said to us, in opposition, you need a school here, we listened, we assessed whether that was needed and then we made a promise and today we are fulfilling that promise, and if there is nothing else you remember about us this morning, to us in this government, we keep our promises,” MinisterManickchand said.

Minister Manickchand is welcomed by the students of the school

She noted that the government led by President Dr Irfaan Ali has prioritised education. The minister said that investments in education always pay off, especially with the outstanding performance of students.

Minister Nandlall is welcomed by students at the school

She noted too, the importance of support from both teachers and parents.

The New Martyrs’ Ville Nursery School

“The one common thread we see running through children who excel, would-be parents who are supportive, notice I am not saying wealthy parents, I am not saying educated parents, I’m saying parents who are supportive,” the education minister said.

Parents and students gathered for the commissioning of the new nursery school

Meanwhile, AG Nandlall, while giving brief remarks, noted that the PPP/C Administration considers children the most valuable asset, which is why every year the education ministry benefits from largest allocation in the National Budget.

Inside the new school

“You would have observed how well outlying schools like the schools in Region Six, Region Two and other regions outside of the urban centres have been doing exceedingly well and that has to do with the equitable distribution of resources across our country irrespective of geographic location and based upon a needs analysis basis that is a guarantee this widespread acclaim of excellence in our results,” he asserted.

Inside the new school

The school comprises 98 per cent trained teachers and will be headed by Fadeke Arthur, who has 26 years experience in early childhood education.

Inside the new school

