New agri-tourism policy to advance food security, rural prosperity

Guyana has launched a national agri-tourism policy aimed at strengthening the link between tourism and agriculture, aligning tourism development with national food security goals.

The initiative is expected to expand tourism markets, strengthen agricultural production and ensure that the benefits of the country’s economic transformation reach rural communities nationwide.

The policy was established following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture on July 14, 2021.

It was developed with the technical support from the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The agri-tourism policy, launched at Gobin’s Farm and Kitchen on Monday, is designed to guide investment, strengthen food security and promote sustainable agricultural practices, while creating new tourism products rooted in providing authentic local experiences.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, speaking during the launch of the agri-tourism policy

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, said the policy represents “infinite possibilities” for Guyana.

She explained that agri-tourism means connecting farming with tourism. According to the US Department of Agriculture, it involves businesses that attract visitors to farms or ranches for fun or educational purposes, helping to earn revenue for the operators.

Minister Rodrigues said this definition captures the essence of what the government intends to achieve through the new policy and roadmap.

“It really allows the creatives and those in the tourism and hospitality sector to really experiment with all types of products and services and to use innovation to improve our offerings in the tourism sector and raise the level of awareness and visibility of destination Guyana and our tourism product here locally,” she stated.

She further explained that agri-tourism requires agricultural or processing facilities willing to host guests and engage them in hands-on farm activities.

Visitors will be able to participate in planting, harvesting, food production and full farm-to-table experiences.

“Our agri-tourism visitors will also benefit from cultural exchange by learning firsthand about local traditions and practices, as well as discovering the authenticity of farmers’ livelihoods, immersing themselves in rural life and connecting with nature and the environment,” she stated.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkissoon, said the policy reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that Guyana’s rapid economic transformation remains inclusive.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkissoon, speaking during the launch of the agri-tourism policy

“This is not just a document. It is a strategic framework that brings agriculture and tourism together in a way that empowers youth and women, promotes food security, and strengthens climate-smart and climate-resilient agriculture,” he said.

He added that the policy has a strong potential to create employment across rural and hinterland communities while preserving traditional knowledge and culture.

Moreover, Minister Ramkissoon noted that the financing strategy includes fiscal incentives, small grants and measures designed to encourage public–private partnerships.

A National Agri-Tourism Committee will oversee technical planning and implementation across the ministries.

IICA Country Representative Wilmot Garnett stated the policy was shaped through nationwide consultations to ensure it reflects the needs of stakeholders across all ten administrative regions.

“It was built on a foundation of inclusivity and active participation. This collaborative approach has produced a holistic and widely supported framework that will open new opportunities for growth, job creation and sustainable development.”

Garnett said IICA will support the rollout of several priority programmes, including the establishment of a situation room to provide farmers with real-time agricultural data.

The institute will also assist in creating a Centre of Excellence at the Guyana School of Agriculture, supported by satellite hubs across the country to introduce advanced agricultural technologies.

The policy will now undergo further review before being tabled in Parliament. A National Agri-Tourism Council, featuring representatives from the ministries, the Guyana Tourism Authority, Regional Democratic Councils and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, will guide the implementation process.