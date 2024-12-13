New Amsterdam Hospital to get new CT scan, mammography machine

Residents of Region Six will soon benefit from enhanced medical imaging services at the New Amsterdam Hospital as plans are underway to install a new Computerised Tomography (CT) scan machine and a mammography machine.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony during the New Amsterdam School of Nursing graduation ceremony on Monday.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony addressing the New Amsterdam School of Nursing graduation ceremony

Dr Anthony noted that access to CT scans has been a challenge. He emphasised the importance of bridging this gap ahead of the construction of the new US$161 million state-of-the-art hospital in the region.

“One of the things that you cannot access now because it is sometimes problematic is CT scans. And, while we wait for your new hospital to be built, we will be putting in a new CT scan machine at the New Amsterdam Hospital. We have already placed that on order and we are waiting for that to be delivered,” the minister stated.

Minister Anthony highlighted the significance of the soon-to-be-installed mammography machine which will enhance breast cancer screening services for women in Regions Five and Six.

The installation of this crucial piece of equipment will alleviate the need for women to travel to Georgetown for screening.

“We have already set up the room at the New Amsterdam Hospital and they are waiting on the stabilisers so that they can put that in. I am hoping that will come before the year comes to an end.

“But more importantly, we have already the mammography machine and it is at the New Hospital waiting to be installed,” Dr Anthony disclosed.

Emphasising the importance of early detection, Dr Anthony encouraged women to participate in screenings to prevent complications and reduce breast cancer fatalities.

He then pointed out, “Once we install this from next year, we want to have a very proactive programme where people can come out and get themselves tested. And if we see a lump, we should be able to do the image. If we think that it is suspicious, we will do a biopsy and if we do a biopsy and we find something wrong, then, we will take the necessary measures.”

Dr Anthony also announced plans to expand access to mammography machines, with installations planned for hospitals in Essequibo, West Demerara, and Lethem.

Additional machines will be procured in 2025 to serve other regions without such facilities.

The government remains unwavering in its promise to build a robust healthcare system through significant investments in infrastructure, training, and advanced medical equipment.

