New Amsterdam’s Mayor is abusing his power – Min Parag

The government has deemed the suspension of PPP/C Councillor Carol Trim-Bagot from the New Amsterdam Town Council as an abuse of power by Mayor Wainwright McIntosh.

During its statutory meeting on Monday, the APNU+AFC-led council voted for Councillor Trim-Bagot to be removed from her duties for three months effective immediately.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag during an interview with the media

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag on Friday told reporters that the act by the council is a blatant attempt to silence persons who genuinely represent the affairs of residents.

During an interview, the minister defended the Councillor, saying that she has been proactive in her role.

Minister Parag said every councillor has the right to question the council’s action, ensure matters are handled properly and that revenues collected are used to benefit the local community.

“I believe he [the mayor] is seeking to supersede whatever power he believes he may have from Cap 28:01 [standing order 9(h)]. I think it is an abuse of power and we will not tolerate that,” the minister stated.

Minister Parag further stated, “I have been advised by the Councillor that there have been many occasions where councillors from the other side behaved in a much more disruptive manner to the extent of using indecent language and nothing was done.”

The standing order outlines the procedures for maintaining good behaviour in any assembly, order of business, or governing body.

The minister argued that the mayor’s decision to suspend Trim-Bagot contradicts democratic principles.

She noted that the councillor was not given the chance to speak freely and was instead silenced by the mayor.

Additionally, it was reported that the meeting did not follow the required protocols, as the minutes and agenda were not properly addressed.

“That alone tells me that the Town Council is not doing what they are mandated to do. One of the bedrocks of the local government structure is to ensure that there is a democracy,” the local government minister stated.

She emphasised that the mayor loosely utilised his vote to ensure Trim-Bagot’s suspension.

This attitude acts against people’s interests and the ministry will review the law to determine what possible course of action can be taken.

“We will peruse the laws some more and we will advise the council on its next move. But I think the suspension was unlawful and I do believe that Miss Trim-Bagot should be in the next meeting,” Minister Parag stated.

