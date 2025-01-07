New Campbellville Health Centre construction to begin in February

Construction is set to begin in February on the new Campbellville Health Centre. The estimated cost of construction is $831 million.

The announcement was made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Robbie Rambarran, during a recent press briefing.

Residents from Campbellville and surrounding areas will benefit from quality and efficient healthcare services when the facility is completed.

During the construction phase, the current health centre will be temporarily housed at a nearby building.

“I anticipate that relocation will take about one month…I am hoping that we can start the demolition [soon] that will lead to the construction in February,” he added.

The project is expected to take 12 months to complete.

The modern two-story building will provide several medical services such as digital x-rays, ultrasounds, and electrocardiogram (ECG).

The building will also be equipped with an asthma bay which will help reduce the intake of patients at GPHC.

Rambarram further explained that a decision was made to merge Campbellville and Kitty Health Centres, given that the latter is no longer equipped to deliver healthcare.

During his press briefing, Rambarran said that the waiting area at the Festival City Health Centre was extended to accommodate more patients.

