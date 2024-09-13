New Cybercrime law not going after regular Guyanese, only criminals

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP), has reiterated that the move to amend the Cybercrime Act of 2018 is not intended to stifle online discourse among Guyanese, but rather targets individuals involved in criminal activities within the cyberspace.

In 2022, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall announced the government’s intention to amend the controversial legislation, aligning it with the United Nations (UN) Convention. This Act was enacted by the APNU+AFC administration, during their time in government.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

During a news conference on Thursday at Freedom House, Dr Jagdeo rubbished the contention of the government wanting to control cyberspace, emphasising that these amendments will guarantee greater protection for the Guyanese people, including the children population.

“[We have to ensure] that we have the tools when criminal activities are conducted in cyberspace, so that we can protect the people of this country, including our children, from child pornography and all of that sort of stuff,” he underscored.

In addressing Nigel Hughes’s spurious allegations of civil offence, Dr Jagdeo reminded that it was the Coalition Government that criminalised civil libel, inserting provisions for individuals to be charged with sedition even while abroad.

A section of media representatives present at the Press Conference at Freedom House on Thursday

Section 18, provided Subsection (1) (a) that a person commits an offence of sedition, punishable by imprisonment for five years, if the person, whether in or out of Guyana, intentionally publishes, transmits or circulates by use of a computer system or any other means, a statement or words, either spoken or written, a text, video, image, sign, visible representation, or other thing, that brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law in Guyana.

“They’re talking about Budapest now. But how come those provisions were inserted in the 2018 Cyber Crime Act? Because at that time, APNU was intolerant of criticism. They didn’t want us to point out, what happened with videomega. If we had pointed that out in that time or so, they probably would have taken some more legal action against us, had the no-confidence motion, not taken place,” Dr Jagdeo argued.

Dr Jagdeo made it clear that this is yet another attempt to rewrite history, exposing Nigel Hughes and his colleagues’ dishonesty as they try to shift blame from themselves to the PPP/C Government.

“Everything gets distorted in today’s context,” the GS stressed.

The intended amendments to the current Act are part of the government’s commitment to be in compliant with the terms of that UN Convention, which are the standard set by the UN for its members, worldwide. The legislation will ensure people’s freedom of speech and not infringe upon their rights.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

