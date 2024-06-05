New deadline set for Conversation Tree Road project

— Gov’t rescues the project from contractor

In a decisive move following prolonged delays, the government has taken firm action against the Trinidadian Company that was responsible for the Western section of the Conversation Tree Road project.

The government, through the Ministry of Public Works, reached an amicable agreement with Kallco Guyana Inc. which would see it paying for works completed up to this point, and the company settling all outstanding financial matters surrounding the project.

Ongoing works on the Conversion Tree Road project

This includes returning the outstanding balance for work to be done on the project. The company also stoo0d the cost of other liabilities after the project surpassed the contractual time frame and suffered prolonged delays.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill noted that the action comes as a response to the project also causing significant inconvenience to residents and impeding crucial infrastructural development.

“We have light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the Conversation Tree project. I want to officially announce that Kallco has been demobilised from the site. They have settled all of their obligations as it relates to their contract with the Government of Guyana,” the minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday during an inspection of the ongoing works.

The government has appointed Guyanese contractor S. Jagmohan and Sons to complete the remaining works.

Ongoing works on the Conversion Tree Road project

The minister said S. Jagmohan and Sons had successfully executed the Eastern section of the project, demonstrating reliability and efficiency in their work.

Emphasising the urgency of expediting the project to alleviate the inconvenience faced by citizens, Minister Edghill assured that efforts are underway to swiftly execute the remaining works well before Christmas.

“We want this to be able to be done quickly. It is going to finish long before Christmas in case you’re thinking if this is going over to next year, not at all. I will hope that we are able to get this done by the end of August. We are pushing, the contractor knows that he has to work day and night and we are getting that done,” the minister asserted.

Acknowledging the patience and understanding of residents impacted by the delays, Minister Edghill extended heartfelt gratitude to the community for their cooperation. Recognising their resilience in the face of adversity while reiterating the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

Ongoing works on the Conversion Tree Road project

Additionally, while S. Jagmohan and Sons is tasked with completing the project, the ministry has engaged nine small contractors to rehabilitate the boulevard along Conversation Tree.

Works include the construction of a walkway, installation of lighting, and landscaping to improve safety, accessibility, and aesthetics along the thoroughfare. This will foster a conducive environment for residents and commuters.

Minister Edghill outlined plans to extend the road network, linking Conversation Tree Road to Dennis Street and eventually to Vlissengen Road. This strategic expansion aims to enhance connectivity, alleviate traffic congestion, and facilitate easier navigation.

