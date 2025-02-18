New Demerara River Bridge on schedule for August deadline

The construction of the new Demerara River Bridge is progressing smoothly, with overall completion now at 81.6%, the Ministry of Public Works has reported.

The project remains on schedule for its August 31, 2025, deadline.

East Girder Yard, concrete pouring for 55-1 box girder

Significant advancements have been made on the east and west approach bridges, the cable-stayed main bridge, and general site infrastructure.

Precast girder installation stands at 24% on the eastern and 32% on the western half, with steady progress in reinforcement installation and pile foundation work for the remaining substructure.

Drilled shafts are fully completed on the west and 93 per cent on the east.

The main tower P34 is 87 percent completed at P35 is 84 percent completed. The 50-meter section of the eastern approach roadway is 60 per cent completed, while the western approach roadway is 46 per cent completed.

Additionally, the construction of the cable-stayed bridge (CSB) decks for segments P34 and P35 has reached an overall completion of 5.1 per cent.

The $260.85 million project, executed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited and supervised by Politecnica Ingegneria has expended approximately 66.26 per cent of the contract sum to date.

Once completed it is expected to boost connectivity for thousands of commuters through cost and time savings and reduce waiting time for maritime transportation on the Demerara River.

Main Tower 34, installation of formwork and formwork braces for block 5-segment 17 on the left main tower leg P34 CSB Deck, installation of reinforcement for CSB bridge deck main span, segment #2 respectively P35 CSB Deck: Installation of form Traveler East Approach Bridge: Installation of formwork for P41 Concrete Pier P35 CSB Deck: Roughening of concrete for subsequent segment New Demerara River Bridge

