New Eteringbang Aerodrome named after Brigadier Beaton

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday officially opened the $688.8 million Brigadier Gary Beaton Aerodrome in Eteringbang, Region Seven.

This state-of-the-art, 24-hour all-weather facility is a fitting tribute to the late Brigadier Beaton, who tragically passed away in a GDF helicopter crash late last year while performing his duties.

The rehabilitation of the Eteringbang Airstip began in July 2022 under Brigadier Beaton’s leadership.

The laterite airstrip, situated near the Guyana-Venezuela border, had been a source of safety concerns for years. The remote location and challenging conditions, including frequent robberies, made it difficult to source materials and maintain the airstrip.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) embarked on a $214.5 million upgrade project in September 2022 to address these issues. This involved replacing approximately 2,100 feet of the laterite runway with concrete pavement, significantly enhancing its safety and operational capacity.

This challenging feat, the President said, should be recognized with honours being given to those who saw the project come to reality.

“I believe that too often we do not recognize properly the service that is given and I would say that the appropriate border medal should be given to all those who served on this project in this important border location,” the head-of-state announced.

President Ali underscored that Brigadier Beaton poured his entire being into fortifying the security architecture of the country, which included the completion of the very airstrip that is now named in his honour.

“It was a mission linked to national security interests that they were returning on. It was a security related mission of which this [airstrip] was an important component that they paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and we salute them…every single day of our life,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Eteringbang and the surrounding communities will see better economic fortunes, since the risks associated with flying to the communities will significantly reduce with the introduction of this new and improved airstrip.

“Needless to say, when we make this investment, we reduce the risk of failure for the industry, we reduce the risk of damages, and with reduced risk comes reduced prices,” President Ali highlighted.

In addition to the aerodrome, President Ali announced several other development initiatives for the community, including a new 450ft by 250ft tarmac that will be used for aircraft parking.

The president was adamant that these initiatives also included the agricultural initiatives that will contribute to Guyana’s role in reducing the Caribbean region’s food import bill by 25% by 2025, providing local contractors with an opportunity for airstrip maintenance contracts, among others.

The construction of the airstrip is part of the government’s plan to improve and expand hinterland travel. The Kaieteur, Paruima, Orinduik, and Kaikan airstrips are all part of that expansion program, and is coupled with the removal of VAT from hinterland travel.

These projects are coming to reality under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

