New Fire Service headquarters to be commissioned by mid-June – Min. Benn

The new state-of-the-art $614.5 million Guyana Fire Service (GFS) headquarters on Homestretch Avenue is slated to open by mid-June.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn provided the update on the sidelines of the CopSquad2000 graduation ceremony at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) on Friday.

“We were hoping to be able to open it by the end of this month, but I think it might run over to mid-June. There are some issues we have to finalise with respect to the construction and the occupancy. We are working at it,” he stated.

In March, Minister Benn made it clear that the authorities first need to identify any faults in the building during the defects liability period. Once any defect is identified the contractor will have to resolve the issue.

Once this process is completed, the completion certificate will be signed and the final payment will be made.

Minister Benn said the engineers are currently tasked with inspecting the headquarters since the keys were recently handed over to the ministry.

New Fire Service Headquarters located at Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the relocation of the headquarters from the congested Stabroek Market Square will improve the operations of the Fire Service.

The modern facility which is being undertaken by Mohamed’s Enterprise will accommodate eight fire tenders and six Emergency Medical Service (EMS) ambulances.

It will also have male and female barracks, a kitchen, a laundry area, officers’ living quarters, a gym, a day room, offices, and living quarters, as well as Emergency Medical Technician rooms.

The headquarters is designed to function with 70 plus ranks.

