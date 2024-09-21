New generator for Mahdia within two weeks to end electricity woes

The government has announced that by the end of September, the frequent blackouts occurring in Mahdia will end as a new generator set is coming to serve the township.

This is according to the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d ) Mark Phillips who is performing the duties as President.

He noted that the information about the power outages was received last evening from the Mahdia Power and Light Company Incorporated.

According to the prime minister, he acted immediately and began sourcing a new generator to offset the power shortage.

“I want to assure you that we’re looking for a generator now to send into Mahdia before the end of this month, a new generator. Once I find a new generator, it might be this weekend or next week, it will be on its way to Mahdia to deal with this power situation once and for all. That’s my promise to you,” the prime minister said.

This is, in addition, to the the $362 million dollars solar farm being established in Mahdia. The contract for this project was signed in October 2022 between the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and the Standby Power Engineering Company (SPECOM).

The solar farm will provide 0.69 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the existing mini grid at Mahdia, benefitting approximately 3,000 persons.

During the time of signing, the Head of the Guyana Energy Agency, Dr Mahender Sharma underscored that in addition to offsetting at least 30 per cent of the annual electricity to the Mahdia mini-grid, the solar farm would be able to supply at least two hours of electricity to the community daily, without the operation of diesel generators.

Meanwhile, to further address the energy disparity in the hinterland, residents of Mahdia and surrounding communities in Region Eight have already received solar photovoltaic (PV) home systems from the government.

This is part of the administration’s Solar Home Systems Project, which promises to deliver to 30,000 households in the hinterland and riverine communities,150-watt solar systems that will supply electricity.

The prime minister noted that his government will continue to ensure residents of Mahdia and other hinterland areas, feel their presence.

“When they come and tell you better must come, tell them, better is already here because you have a government that is committed to your development,” he stated.

