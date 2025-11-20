New initiatives announced as government intensifies cost-of-living support

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that a new series of government initiatives will soon be rolled out to ease the cost of living, strengthen vulnerable households, and expand economic opportunities.

During a recent live broadcast, the president stated these upcoming interventions will target vulnerable groups, persons living with disabilities, parents, small businesses, and homeowners.

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“A series of initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks and months to further enhance disposable income and support vulnerable groups,” he said, explaining, “This includes incentives for childcare, homes for the elderly, greater access to capital for SMEs, reduced interest rates, and new incentives to expand businesses.”

President Ali also highlighted the soon-to-be-completed NGL facility, which will significantly reduce cooking gas prices, new incentives to boost home ownership, and larger programmes to expand local food production and value-added industries.

The president reaffirmed that government policy has already placed tens of billions of dollars into the hands of Guyanese through wage increases, cash grants, subsidies, tax reversals, and improved access to income.

“Guyana is implementing internationally recognised best practices in tackling the cost-of-living challenge,” he said. “And we are not stopping. We are expanding our support even further.”