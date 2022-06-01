New Kwakwani labour office, training centre commissioned

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P, on Tuesday, commissioned the first labour office and training centre in Kwakwani, Sub-District Two, Region 10, as part of government’s effort to decentralise services and reduce transportation costs for residents.

“It is important and useful in my view that all citizens have access to equitable services and that is a thing government intends to do.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P. cutting the ribbon of the new labour office in Kwakwani, Region Ten

“So, everything we do is to ensure that whatever access and opportunities that persons on the coast benefit from, we will extend that to every part of Guyana, and that is what this office is about,” Minister Hamilton said.

At present, a Board of Industrial Training officer and a co-op society officer are stationed in the region. Minister Hamilton said the officers will be able to tackle many issues in the bauxite community.

“Most of the residents engaged in logging activities have co-op societies, and so we need to engage them fully to ensure they follow all the procedures and laws while our BIT officer promote training and development in Kwakwani, Ituni and the Berbice river.”

As such, he thanked the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) for partnering with government to make this dream a reality.

Protective gear such as hard hats and reflector vests were also handed over to the office to safeguard students participating in heavy-duty equipment operation (HDEO) in Hururu.

The minister noted that this is just the beginning of more developments to the community and the region as a whole.

Since the government assumed office in August 2020, Minister Hamilton has been able to make significant strides in the labour sector.

These range from the increase of labour officers from 16 to 26 and OSH officers from nine to 30. This is a fulfilment of government’s manifesto promise to protect workers’ rights and wellbeing, and provide access to services.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

