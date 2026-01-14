New maritime vessel to enhance transport to Region 1

– Features 284 seating capacity, accommodates 51 vehicles

The people of Region One (Barima‑Waini) and surrounding areas can now look forward to more comfortable and faster travel with the arrival of a modern vessel that will bolster the government’s marine fleet.​

During a tour of the vessel at the Georgetown Wharf on Wednesday, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the acquisition forms part of a broader strategy to incrementally renew the existing fleet.

He explained that over the coming years, older vessels will be replaced to deliver more consistent service, improved comfort, enhanced reliability, and reduced travel times across all regions.​

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali tours the newly acquired vessel that will serve the people of Region One

President Ali also announced that the government is in the process of acquiring other vessels, particularly to strengthen the Parika–Bartica route in Region Seven, ensuring that residents along the Essequibo corridor benefit from the same upgraded level of service.

He stressed that this parallel investment for Region Seven is designed to expand capacity on the Parika–Supenaam–Bartica circuit and better support the movement of people and goods.​

The president underscored that the modernisation drive goes beyond vessel acquisition alone, noting that key ports and wharves are being upgraded to accommodate front‑loading vessels of this type in Region One, Kingston, Parika and across the Essequibo.

President Ali flanked by the Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar and Member of Parliament, Thandi McAllister and other officials

He said the successful delivery of the new vessel was made possible through coordinated work by maritime professionals, technical teams and regulatory authorities, supported by extensive documentation, contractual compliance and adherence to international maritime laws.​

The newly acquired vessel arrived at the Georgetown Wharf on Wednesday afternoon

“I want to really compliment all those who worked as a team, in synergy, to have this vessel safely delivered and to add to our maritime assets, so that we can bring greater ease to the transport ecosystem of our country, and we will continue to build on this,” President Ali said.​

Minister Deodat Indar, who accompanied the president on the tour, said the vessel is powered by three Hyundai engines and supported by two generators. It has a seating capacity of 284 passengers and can transport up to 51 vehicles, or the equivalent of 14 trucks, with an air‑conditioned passenger area to enhance comfort.​

The vessel has a 284 seating capacity and can transport up to 51 vehicles, or the equivalent of 14 trucks

Operating at an average speed of 10 to 12 knots, the vessel is expected to significantly cut travel time along the coastal route serving Region One and connecting ports.

“Our mandate is really to make sure that travel is reliable and that we have the capacity to deal with the increasing number of trips that we are seeing for Region One and for the Parika–Supenaam–Bartica circuit,” the minister noted.​

Before departing Greece, the vessel underwent a rigorous vetting and procurement process, with modifications to ensure it met international maritime standards for ocean travel.

These works included reinforcement of fuel capacity, testing of ballast tanks, inspection of bulkheads and valves, and the installation of duplicated navigation and communication equipment, while all safety and lifesaving systems were thoroughly inspected and certified.​

An additional scene from the walkabout this afternoon

This latest investment underscores the government’s commitment to building a modern, efficient and reliable transport network that supports economic activity, improves connectivity and enhances the quality of life for citizens in every region.

MARAD’s Director General, Captain Stephen Thomas, and Member of Parliament Thandi McAllister joined President Ali and Minister Indar on the tour of the new vessel.