New Medical Laboratory and Jewellery establishment on board GNBS certification programmes

Caresworth Medical Centre Laboratory and D S Ramdeholl and Son Jewellery are the newest businesses to be certified to National Standards by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

The GNBS certified Caresworth Medical Centre Laboratory on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 to the GYS 170:2009 Standard – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory.” The scope of the certification covers Haematology, Serology, Urology, Microbiology and Immunology.

The Certificate along with a plaque was handed over by Head of the GNBS’ Certification Services Department Ms. Andrea Mendonca to General Manager of the Laboratory Ms. Bibi Nafeeza Bacchus at the facility’s Carmichael Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown location. Bacchus, in an invited comment, said she is proud of this achievement since it will promote accuracy and efficiency, and increase clients’ confidence in the services offered by the laboratory.

“It is indeed an excellent feeling to have been able to achieve certification, though we are such a small organisation. It was not an easy task but with the efforts from our staff and guidance from the GNBS, we were able to make it,” she said.

Phlebotomist at Caresworth Medical Centre Laboratory Ms. Sadiyah Baksh, General Manager Ms. Bibi Nafeeza Bacchus, Laboratory Manager and Microbiologist Ms. Elizabeth Taylor and Quality Manager Mr. Lendon Wilson pose with a plaque handed over by the GNBS.

The laboratory certification is valid for two years during which, the GNBS will routinely conduct audits to ensure that the clinical facility continue to maintain the requirements of the standard.

Also on Tuesday, the GNBS certified D S Ramdeholl and Son Jewellery to the GYS 50:2010 Standard – “Specifications for gold articles.” The business, which is located at 74 Queen Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was granted permission to use the GNBS Standards Mark on its 12 karat and 14 karat jewellery.

Owner of the business, Mr. Deepnarine Ramdeholl and his son Mr. Sachin Ramdeholl expressed heartfelt gratitude to the GNBS for working with them to achieve certification of their product.

Mr. Deepnarine said he took over his business from his father who always insisted on acquiring and maintaining standards. “This is a wonderful feeling to receive this certificate and I see the confidence in my business increasing. Thanks to the GNBS for this great opportunity as well,” he said.

Head of the GNBS Certification Services Department, Ms. Andrea Mendonca congratulated both businesses for the efforts made to achieve certification of their services and product.

“We want to thank you for choosing to uphold standards in your operations. We want to commend you and may you continue to strive for excellence and maintain this certification,” she encouraged.

Other laboratories, which are not yet certified are encouraged to engage the GNBS Certification Services Department to become recognised as meeting the requirements of the National Standard. Surely, it will increase confidence in the test results provided.

Finally, in addition to gold jewellery, the GNBS certifies PVC Pipes, Concrete Hollow Blocks and Bathtub & shower units under its Product Certification Programme. Businesses engaged in manufacturing these products are also urged to pursue certification to increase customers and confidence in the items produced.