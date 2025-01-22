New programmes launched at CPCE to bridge gaps in education delivery

The Ministry of Education has officially introduced four new training courses to the Cyril Potter College of Education’s (CPCE) curriculum during a ceremony in the college’s convention centre on Wednesday.

The new courses will train teachers on how to navigate educating children with unique academic needs and create an inclusive learning environment where they can thrive academically.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand delivers the keynote address

The four courses are Health and Family Life Education (HFLE); Literacy Education; Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and Graduate Teacher Education (GTE).

Scores of student teachers have begun their journeys with these new lessons to become certified educators well-equipped to cater to diverse education needs.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with a few of the students.

Shennel Freeman

Shennel Freeman is a literacy student and highlighted the critical need for trained literacy teachers, noting that students need literacy skills to excel in other subjects.

“Across the board literacy lays a foundation for students to be successful. I feel like this initiative will set a fine foundation for all these generations now and to come,” Freeman said.

Nikesha Thomas is pursuing studies in HFLE. She said “We’re helping to mold the children for their mature life, making better life decisions and teaching them life skills. It’s not just chalk and talk.”

Other students in the SEND department like Keziah Gomes emphasised the vitality of training experts in dealing with children with disabilities.

Nikesha Thomas

By training these teachers, the government is opening opportunities for those with learning challenges to break boundaries and enhance themselves with the necessary support.

As one of the only Caribbean countries to have legislation that provides for those with special education needs, Guyana continues to make tremendous headway in bridging gaps in the regional education sector.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand noted these moves as vital in propelling the standard of education delivered while catering to the needs of all.

Keziah Gomes

“As we commission these new programmes at CPCE, I say this is the beginning. We have our eyes set on CPCE becoming an international teacher training college,” the minister stated in her keynote address.

As the education sector continues to expand, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to training teachers and implementing lasting interventions to meet the ever-changing education needs of children.

