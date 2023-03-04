New secondary school to be constructed in Kwebanna, Region One

– Kwebanna Primary to be extended

In keeping with government’s commitment to build, expand, and improve educational facilities across Guyana, some 700 students of Kwebanna and surrounding communities are set to benefit from the construction of a new secondary school.

The secondary school will house dormitories, laboratories, IT labs, teachers’ quarters, music room, and other amenities.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand being welcomed by the students

As government recognises that schools in the hinterland and riverain communities pose peculiar challenges, it remains steadfast to providing a quality learning environment for all students.

This was announced by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Saturday on the ministry’s Facebook page.

Minister Manickchand highlighted that, “Ten acres of the area has been given to us by the village…Children not only from the Kwebanna area but from all of the riverain areas, the Barama River and so on could now come at this discreet secondary school.”

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The new secondary school will pave the way for the closure of the ‘primary tops’ at several areas including Warapoka, Santa Cruz, Chinese landing and Kariako.

Students of Waramuri and neighbouring communities in Region One will also benefit from a secondary school.

Some of the students at the meeting

Some $12.4 billion was allocated in this year’s budget to improve education infrastructure across the country.

Additionally, an extension of the Kwebanna Primary School will be done to accommodate the number of students attending the school.

The promise of universal, elementary and secondary education, and improved access to tertiary education made by the government in its manifesto is being firmly upheld.

A section of the gathering

This is consistent with its goal of ensuring that Guyanese have the skills required in a modern economy.

In this year’s budget some $94.4 billion was allocated to further improve access to quality education.

This allocation is in keeping with the government’s five-year Education Strategic Plan 2021-2025-Vision 2030.

